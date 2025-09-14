  • home icon
  Antonio Brown insinuates Charlie Kirk's anti-LGBTQ views resulted in death as FBI reveals shooter Tyler Robinson's "transgender partner" connection

By Priyam Hazarika

Published Sep 14, 2025 06:10 GMT

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 14, 2025 06:10 GMT
Antonio Brown insinuates Charlie Kirk
Antonio Brown insinuates Charlie Kirk's anti-LGBTQ views resulted in death as FBI reveals shooter Tyler Robinson's "transgender partner" connection

Former NFL star Antonio Brown insinuated that Charlie Kirk's assassination was caused because of his anti-LGBTQ views.

That comes after FOX News' Brooke Sigman reported that the accused in the political activist's shooting, Tyler Robinson, was in the process of transitioning from male to female and was living with his transgender partner.

"EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Kirk assasin Tyler Robinson lived with his transgender partner, sources tell me. The individual, who is a male transitioning to a female, is fully cooperating with the FBI. Sources tell me the FBI had texts and other communications between Robinson and the individual that helped FBI authorities solidify that Robinson was indeed the shooter."
Antonio Brown shared the report on X with a caption that read:

"Now this is making sense..."
Charlie Kirk was shot on Wednesday during an event at Utah Valley University. The police were on a 33-hour manhunt for the suspect before finally apprehending Robinson. As per reports, they caught the shooter after Robinson's dad recognized his son from the images before confronting him.

Robinson's dad shared it with a youth pastor, who called the US Marshals. Robinson is now at the Utah County Jail without bail. Formal charges will be filed against him on Tuesday.

Kirk's death caused a massive uproar in America as people across various walks shared their thoughts on social media about his assassination. Some had a controversial opinion on the matter, like former NFL star Emmanuel Acho.

"Charlie Kirk's death has shaken me to the core the last 36 hours because of the divisivieness in our world," Acho said in a clip posted on YouTube. "We have some people that are trying to demonize him, and I don't believe he was a demon, though, he said things that were very offensive to people that look like me.
"We have other people trying to memorialize him, and I do not believe he was a hero. ... Instead, what I believe we should be doing is humanizing him, because he said a lot of great things for a lot of people, and said a lot of hurtful things to a lot of people."
Antonio Brown reacts to Charlie Kirk's wife kissing his hand in casket

On Friday, Erika Kirk shared a post on social media grieving the death of her husband. In one of the clips, Erika kissed Charlie Kirk's hand while bidding her final goodbye.

Antonio Brown shared the post on X with a three-word reaction.

"Damn, that's wild," Brown wrote.
Antonio Brown has shared several posts online after Charlie Kirk's death. In another tweet, he called out FBI director Kash Patel for saying that he will see the political activist in 'Valhalla.' Kirk's funeral will be held on Sept. 21 in Arizona.

Edited by Bhargav
