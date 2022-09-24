Antonio Brown to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show? Free agent WR certainly interested 

Free agent NFL receiver Antonio Brown is living his best life. Since leaving the league, or rather being booted out, the 34-year-old has been enjoying his new career as a rapper.

Brown has been seen at various clubs over the last six months and even performed at Rolling Loud in Miami recently as he got the crowd going.

Shannonnn sharpes burner @shannonsharpeee Antonio Brown is performing at Rolling Loud Miami Antonio Brown is performing at Rolling Loud Miami 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/8D0gJmF4Js

While he's played so many gigs over the last six months, there could be an even bigger one on the horizon.

CBS Sports put out a question on their Twitter page, asking their followers who they would choose to perform at this year's Super Bowl. Antonio Brown tweeted fingers seemingly pointing at him, pointing towards his supposed interest.

AB @AB84 🏾 🏾 🏿 🏿 🏾 🏿 twitter.com/cbssports/stat… CBS Sports @CBSSports who would you choose to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show? who would you choose to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show? 👉🏾👉🏾👈🏿👈🏿👉🏾👈🏿 twitter.com/cbssports/stat…

At face value, it does seem like the 34-year-old is throwing his hat into the ring to perform at the NFL's showpiece event. Last year, Snoop Dog, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar gave an absolutely show-stopping performance at SoFi Stadium. Considering his fame, Brown could be next in line to perform at the big game.

Whether the league is on good terms with the receiver after his antics is unknown, but he is clearly interested in the opportunity.

Could Antonio Brown find his way back into the NFL?

Given how Antonio Brown's time in Tampa ended, the answer is likely no. But as they say: never say never. A team could get a raft of injuries at the receiver position, opening them up to put in a call to the 34-year-old.

Whether he wants to do that as well is another thing entirely. Nonetheless, after his half season with Tampa, he still has the talent to play in the league. In the seven games he played in 2021, Antonio Brown recorded 545 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

If the 34-year-old hasn't been picked up by an NFL franchise by now, then in all likelihood, he probably never will. But that seems just fine for him as he looks to have another good career going as a rapper.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed @RealSkipBayless reacts to Antonio Brown performing his newest single at a New York club: .@RealSkipBayless reacts to Antonio Brown performing his newest single at a New York club: https://t.co/v0Tgd2cmbn

He's already released several songs and has performed regularly, so he might have just found his second calling. His time in the NFL was good and bad, but now it seems that he is getting to work on making his life post-football the best it can be.

Could we see Antonio Brown performing at the Super Bowl?

