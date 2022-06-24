Look: Antonio Brown teases NFL fans with potential collaboration featuring Lil Wayne

An Antonio Brown and Lil Wayne collaboration may be in the works sometime soon. Brown, fresh off an appearance at the Summer Smash Music Festival, gave fans a potential glimpse of his next project on social media. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver took to Instagram to post on his Story a screenshot of himself and rapper Lil Wayne on a Facetime call.

Brown simply captioned his screen shot with “[S]tay tune[d].” While fans will, no doubt, speculate that the two will most likely be collaborating on a song together, Brown and Wayne offered no official confirmation. That being said, Brown is currently promoting his debut album, Paradigm, which features collaborations with Keyshia Cole and Young Thug. So it stands to reason that the former NFL star receiver might be looking ahead to his sophomore album.

Getting a premiere music artist like Lil Wayne on his next album should do wonders for Antonio Brown’s music career, even as he continues to seek a contract with a contending NFL team.

Antonio Brown potentially has plenty of NFL suitors with exception to four teams

Antonio Brown’s talent on the football field keeps him on the shortlist of NFL teams that might need a boost at wide receiver. In his first year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he helped Tom Brady and company win a Super Bowl. His route-running and deep threat makes him a valuable asset to have on the field.

Football Is Life @FootbaIl_Tweets HOT TAKE:



If Antonio Brown never went crazy, he would go down as the best wide receiver of all time HOT TAKE:If Antonio Brown never went crazy, he would go down as the best wide receiver of all time https://t.co/8FYbXrv6dl

Off the field, the wide receiver might be too much of a PR risk for NFL teams who do not have the veterans or patience to deal with Brown’s larger-than-life personality and off-field antics. Regardless, once the season starts, contenders that lose their top wideout would still entertain the possibility of bringing in Brown if it means playoff success.

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Brown in 2010, and he’s suited up for the Oakland Raiders (2019), the New England Patriots (2019), and the Buccaneers (2020-21). Given the way he exited the Steelers, Raiders, and Buccaneers, it seems highly unlikely that those teams will come calling for Brown again.

While his exit from the Patriots was not as acrimonious, New England seems committed to developing second-year quarterback Mac Jones and adding assets around him. While the Patriots did make the playoffs last season, they do not seem to be a team in urgent “win now” mode that would necessitate taking another shot on Brown.

Wherever Antonio Brown ends up catching footballs next season or not, it’s certain that he’ll bring the attention (both wanted and unwanted) with him.

