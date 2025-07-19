  • home icon
Antonio Brown sends 4-word message as Shannon Sharpe settles $50,000,000 sexual assault lawsuit with 'prejudice'

By Orlando Silva
Published Jul 19, 2025 20:07 GMT
Former NFL star Antonio Brown reacted to the latest update regarding a lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe. The retired tight end was accused of sexually assaulting a woman while they were in a relationship.

After the lawsuit was settled Friday, reactions poured in. The woman who filed under the pseudonym Jane Doe sought $50 million in damages from the three-time Super Bowl champion.

Brown, who faces a warrant for attempted murder with a firearm and left the country before starring in an incident outside a celebrity boxing event, had something to say about Shannon Sharpe's situation.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers' wide receiver tweeted on Friday a four-word message to caption a collage of Sharpe and the girl who allegedly sued him.

"Cracker of the day," Brown tweeted.
Tony Buzbee, the accuser's lawyer, announced on X on Friday that both parties came to an agreement and accepted they had a consensual, yet tumultuous, relationship.

"On April 20, 2025, The Buzbee Law Firm filed a complaint in Nevada making several allegations against Shannon Sharpe on behalf of our client," Tony Buzbee wrote. "Both sides acknowledge a long-term consensual and tumultuous relationship.
"After protracted and respectful negotiations, I’m pleased to announce that we have reached a mutually agreed upon resolution. All matters have now been addressed satisfactorily, and the matter is closed. The lawsuit will thus be dismissed with prejudice."
The "prejudice" part means the lawsuit can't be refiled.

Back in April, several months after going viral for unknowingly appearing on Instagram Live having intercourse with a different woman, Shannon Sharpe was accused of raping his ex-girlfriend several times during their relationship.

The former Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens star stepped away from his duties with ESPN a couple of days later, adding that he would be back by the start of the 2025 NFL season.

Antonio Brown has attacked Shannon Sharpe for years

Antonio Brown's Saturday tweet about Shannon Sharpe wasn't the first and certainly wouldn't be the last time he goes after the Hall of Fame tight end.

Back in 2022, they went at it after Brown shared an Instagram picture with Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady's ex-wife. Two years later, Brown questioned Sharpe's sexuality over a viral TikTok, adding more fire to their beef.

More recently, shortly after Sharpe was sued, Brown took a dig at the ESPN analyst. Things have been busy between these two, and it doesn't seem like this is the last we've seen of their feud.

