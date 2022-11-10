Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown wants the media to cancel Brett Favre over the Hall of Famer's role in the infamous Mississippi Welfare Fund scandal.

Favre's involvement in the scandal has rocked the NFL world as it is alleged that he used welfare funds to build a new volleyball center at Southern Miss.

Antonio Brown took to his Twitter page and posted a picture of an article headline via CBS in which companies that were backed by Favre are now accused of taking $2.1 million in welfare funds.

Brown posted:

"No one said Cancel this."

AB @AB84 no one said Cancel this 🤔 no one said Cancel this 🤔 https://t.co/oyRDkwZgL0

Brown does have a point. For his infamous walk-off against the New York Jets, he was cast aside and the backlash was ferocious. Not that the reaction to Favre's alleged involvement hasn't seen the same type of backlash, but it isn't posted everywhere like Brown's indiscretions were.

The welfare fund scandal has seen the 53-year-old's name and reputation dragged through the mud. Money that was designated to help families in need in Mississippi was instead allegedly used for the volleyball center.

One of the quarterback's very involvements in the saga was that he made appearances for public speaking events, but allegedly never showed up. He still allegedly collected the $1 million compensation though.

Brett Favre finally responds to the allegations

BMW Charity Pro-Am - Round One

It has taken a while, but the Hall of Fame quarterback has finally spoken up about all of the allegations aimed at him. The former Packers star said that no one told him where the funding came from and that his goal was to improve the facilities at his old university.

Favre said:

"No one ever told me, and I did not know that funds designated for welfare recipients were going to the university or me. I tried to help my alma mater USM, a public Mississippi state university, raise funds for a wellness center. My goal was and always will be to improve the athletic facilities at my university."

philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_



foxnews.com/sports/brett-f… Brett Favre releases first statement on his alleged involvement in the Mississippi welfare fraud case: “I have done nothing wrong” Brett Favre releases first statement on his alleged involvement in the Mississippi welfare fraud case: “I have done nothing wrong” foxnews.com/sports/brett-f… https://t.co/mqmh3CKffP

What many have pointed out about the statement is that there isn't an apology from the former quarterback. Even if he did not know where the funds came from, some have said that he should have said sorry.

Either way, Antonio Brown's desire to get the 53-year-old canceled over this scandal might not happen. But this saga has a long way to go.

