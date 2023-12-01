Are CeeDee Lamb’s teeth real? Cowboys WR’s dental journey explored

CeeDee Lamb, a wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys, occasionally draws headlines due to his impressive on-field performance, agility, off-field antics and even his healthy teeth.

Lamb's excellent dental health has recently turned into a hot subject among social media users. They are curious whether it's natural or artificial.

CeeDee Lamb had braces removed before he started playing football at the College of Oklahoma, even though he wore them as a child to help with his teeth. It's thought that the cast he wore as a child contributed to his excellent teeth.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What was CeeDee Lamb's childhood like?

On Apr. 8, 1999, CeeDee Lamb was born in Opelousas, Louisiana. However, the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and his family relocated to Texas following Hurricane Katrina's devastation in 2005.

Because of his parents' early divorce, Lamb spent a lot of his early years at the home of Derrick Reed, his football coach. Lamb claimed that growing up away from his parents made things less difficult for him.

Lamb attended Richmond, Texas' John and Randolph Foster High School, where he played high school football. In 2016, his senior year, he had the fourth-highest catch total in the state, with 98 catches for 2,032 yards.

With just one loss in the semifinals, Lamb's high school ended the season 14-1. Lamb was named an All-State selection and the Offensive Player of the Year by the Houston Touchdown Club, thanks to his outstanding run.

Because of his high school achievements, Lamb earned numerous offers from prestigious universities including Alabama. Eventually, he decided on The University of Oklahoma, where he played at various times alongside Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts as teammates.

Lamb played collegiate football for three years and put up incredible numbers. On 178 receptions, he totaled 3,292 receiving yards. His 32 receiving touchdowns made him an actual first-round selection talent.

CeeDee Lamb was chosen by the Dallas Cowboys with the 17th overall choice in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. He was eager to demonstrate his abilities in the league right away.

Lamb scored five touchdowns and gained 935 yards in his league debut. Since then, he hasn't looked back and is now one of the best receivers in the league.