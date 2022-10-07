Are Pete Davidson and Gisele Bundchen a thing? Bookmakers slash odds as Twitter runs wild with rumors amid Tom Brady marriage troubles

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are going through a rough patch. Fans on Twitter and bookmakers already have them divorced and looking for Gisele's next man. According to Dave Mason of BetOnline, Pete Davidson is the next man Gisele could be in a relationship with.

While it is just speculation and not a good one at that, Davidson has the best odds of becoming Gisele's next man.

Davidson recently ended a relationship with Kim Kardashian and was in the headlines for what felt like forever. But could he and Gisele really get together? Given that she and Brady have not even filed for divorce yet, it is hard to imagine.

Brady and Gisele having a tough time

Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams

It is no secret now that the couple are having their issues. It all stems from the quarterback's decision to walk back on his retirement from the NFL. After announcing he was going to walk away from the game, citing family time as a major factor, he was back in the saddle just 40 days later.

This led to conflict, resulting in Brady taking an 11-day haitus during Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp. Since then, there have been numerous quotes from inside sources that say the pair's marriage is as good as over.

A source told Page Six via marca.com that both are getting lawyers ready to file for divorce.

"I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is. I don't think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be."

Having been dating since 2007, the power couple has become one of the most recognized on the planet. It is no secret that Gisele paused her career to take care of the family while Brady played football and now it appears that she has had enough.

Given the Buccaneers' start to the year, it is clear the off-field issues are playing on the mind of the superstar quarterback. It looks as if football might be the thing that ends his marriage. We hope not and hopefully they can work things out, but from all the reports, it is now past the point of saving.

