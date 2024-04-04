Arnold Schwarzenegger picks Jason Kelce to reboot his iconic $79,000,000 blockbuster

Jason Kelce may be done playing football, but that doesn't mean he's leaving the public eye entirely.

In fact, he may just be beginning to increase his public profile. He already hosts a podcast, New Heights, with his younger brother Travis. He has received offers from NBC, CBS, ESPN and Amazon to be an analyst, whether it be in the studio or desk. And soon, Hollywood may come knocking.

On New Heights, Jason Kelce sat down with bodybuilder/turned-actor/ex-Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger, who opined that the former Philadelphis Eagles center would make for the perfect lead in a remake of his $79-million hit Conan the Barbarian:

"I would definitely do Conan the Barbarian. Imagine how real this is. I mean, you don't have to change anything. ... I mean, that would be fantastic. All you have to do is just learn how to horseback ride.

"That is the key thing - really get good in horseback riding. Because you need to do the sword fighting on the horse. You really you cannot pay much attention to the horse. The horse goes around the circle and does its thing. But you have to pay attention to the sword not to get whacked."

That would not be the only Conan-related thing on the podast. Travis Kelce had also joked that he would name his firstborn Conan.

Are Travis and Jason Kelce planning to eventually enter Hollywood? Arnold Schwarzenegger weighs in

"Does Hollywood beckon for Travis and Jason Kelce?"

That was probably the question that entered Arnold Schwarzrnegger's mind when he first saw the two football brothers together in the podcast room. For context, each of them would record from different locations. He said as much in the episode:

“A lot of times you guys do the show where you were in another place and you were in another place and it’s a split-screen thing, which really works well. But now you're together because you're in Hollywood. ... I'm not stupid, right? There's a reason these guys are out here together in Hollywood.

"There's all kinds of interviews being scheduled for movie parts. You guys have it lined up, you just don't want to give it away right now."

Jason Kelce and his brother will indeed have some Hollywood projects in line. Travis Kelce is set to host a spinoff of Are You Smarter Than a Fifth-Grader? tentatively titled Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, and he will also be an executive producer for the dark comedy My Dear Friend Zoe.