Ashton Jeanty's girlfriend Gabrielle Miller enjoys beach day with Raiders phenom days after Brock Bowers' "thick" comment

Ashton Jeanty has been in the headlines for a while, thanks to his teammate Brock Bowers' recent description of the running back. Days after Bowers shared his true feelings about Raiders rookie, Jeanty was spotted enjoying a romantic outing with his girlfriend Gabrielle Miller.

Ashton Jeanty's GF Gabrielle Miller enjoys beach day with Raiders RB (Image Credit: Miller/IG)

On Monday, Miller updated her Instagram story with a clip in which she could be seen standing alongside Jeanty from a date seaside. The two could be seen sharing smiles while adorning a beautiful view of the sea from the balcony.

As for Bowers' comment on Jeanty, it came during a media interaction on Wednesdat. KSNV News reporter Jesse Merrick shared Bowers' remarks on the running back on X.

Praising the physical abilities of Jeanty, Bowers said:

"He's a beast. He's quick, he's fast, he's rocked up, he's thick, so he's pretty good."

After Bowers' comments went viral, Jeanty shared his reaction during an interview with CBS Sports on Friday. The running back expressed being appreciative of Bowers' praises, but at the same time, he was confused about the tight end's real intent behind using the term "thick."

"I appreciate him," Jeanty said. "I know what he was trying to say—you know, he probably hasn't seen too many guys built like me. So, um, I don't know if thick was the right word, but yeah, I'll take the compliment."

Ashton Jeanty's girlfriend, Gabrielle Miller, shared a special message on her 21st birthday

Earlier this month, Ashton Jeanty's girlfriend, Gabrielle Miller, turned 21 and had a memorable celebration. For her birthday, Miller cut a special chocolate cake, a glimpse of which she shared with her fans on Instagram on May 9.

The cake had a message written on it, which read:

"21 with no kids!"

There were also pictures of Miller showing off her outfit featuring an attractive black dress. She paired her outfit with a cherry red Saint Laurent handbag and golden heels. The IG post attracted a 4-word comment from her boyfriend, Ashton Jeanty.

"My lil fineee shiii," Jeanty wrote.

Before celebrating her birthday, Miller also shared her heartwarming moments from Jeanty's draft party.

