"At least Matt Ryan has an MVP" - Richard Sherman believes Matthew Stafford has no right to be an NFL Hall of Famer

Quarterback Matthew Stafford won his first Lombardi trophy on Sunday night as his Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. While the quarterback doesn't seem to be considering retirement anytime soon, the status of his impending NFL legacy, as well as whether he will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, were all a topic of conversation on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Monday morning.

Guest co-host Michael Robinson said that he does feel that Matthew Stafford will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame after his career ends. A clip from that segment was posted on Twitter, and it immediately received reactions. Many of these reactions included suggestions of other players that deserve to be in the Hall of Fame as well.

One person who reacted to that segment was cornerback Richard Sherman. Sherman, who most recently played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, said that the induction process has become a "participation trophy," suggesting that the process isn't as stringent as it used to be.

"I’m gonna talk about it on the podcast, but the HOF bar is incredibly low now. Like a participation trophy. No All Decade Team. No All Pro. No MVP. 1 Pro bowl. Not even MVP of the SB. Never considered the best in any year he played. At least, M. Ryan has an MVP "-via @RSherman_25

Sherman clearly feels that the 34-year-old quarterback is Hall of Fame worthy as of right now, especially with a Super Bowl title on his resume. Sherman also added that Matt Ryan would deserve it more because, at least, he was named NFL MVP once in his career.

Has QB Matthew Stafford had a HOF career as of yet?

Quarterback Matthew Stafford played 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions. In that time, he made just three playoff appearances and was unable to win a playoff game. After being traded to the Los Angeles Rams last offseason, Stafford saw an uptick in his play. He not only made the postseason but won three games to get to the Super Bowl, making him and his Rams 4-0 in the playoffs.

Granted, a Hall of Fame induction isn't solely based on postseason play. The fact that he only made the postseason three times in 12 seasons could hinder the thought process in his induction. But if he continues the success he had this season with the Rams, perhaps the voting committee will forget about what happened before he got to Los Angeles, and he may just be a first ballot Hall of Famer.

If he had stayed in Detroit, the chances of getting a gold jacket would be nearly non-existent.

