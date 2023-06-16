Most of us now know who Madden San Miguel, AKA "Baby Gronk," and his father, Jake San Miguel, are. The father-son duo captured the attention of NFL fans after their recent podcast interview.

Madden is nicknamed "Baby Gronk" due to the 10-year-old being 20 pounds heavier than other children in his class. His father has made a concerted effort to promote his son on social media for his football ability.

But in a recent podcast interview on the "Bring the Juice Podcast," Madden San Miguel's father answered every question for his son. The father even told him what to say in response to questions. NFL fans have roasted the interview.

"This is horrifically embarrassing."

Other NFL fans had their say on the cringeworthy interview, and it doesn't make for good reading.

It appears that most fans are aligned with the same thinking when it comes to the podcast interview.

It doesn't make for good viewings if Madden San Miguel is spoon fed answers by his father. Several high-profile former NFL athletes have had their thoughts on the podcast interview, and there is no second guesses for how it was received.

Baby Gronk set up to fail with social media antics

Baby Gronk has caught the attention of the world. Photo via BabyGronk/Instagram.

With Madden San Miguel now in the spotlight, the pressure for him to meet expectations just got higher. Despite being just 10 years old, there is an expectectation of him to not only match his father's hype of his ability, but to produce it on the field.

From all accounts, the 10-year-old does possess some football skills, but as some have pointed out, he is still in school. Former NFL player Will Compton condemned the father's antics trying to promote his son.

With all of the hype the father is putting out on social media, once his son goes through the football ranks, there will be one big target on his back. There will be players who will want to out-perform Madden San Miguel and show that they are a better football player than he is.

The child could be being set up for a disadvantage. The amount of pressure "Baby Gronk" now has to perform is huge. Lets not forget, however, if his father wants his son to one day play in the NFL, teams do not like this kind of thing. It may hinder him going forward.

There is no end to the promotion for some. We just hope that Madden San Miguel gets a chance at being a child before he is pushed into the world of being an elite athlete.

