Baker Mayfield gets candid about Emeka Egbuka's role with Bucs heading into training camp

Baker Mayfield has been making an impact ever since he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023. As the quarterback prepares to lead his team in the upcoming NFL season, he discussed Bucs' rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.The Buccaneers selected the former Ohio State Buckeyes star in the first round, 19th overall, of the 2025 NFL draft. Fans and experts alike expect big things from the 2024 CFP National Champion.Baker Mayfield appeared on the July 25 edition of the &quot;New Heights&quot; podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce. During the conversation, the QB talked about Egbuka, calling the receiver a stud who knows how to be grounded while catching the ball. He also praised the rookie for his willingness to do everything he's asked:&quot;So there's a lot new energy guys talking sh*t at practice, which is fun. And Emeka Egbuka is an absolute stud. He's a real deal... You know how you just can't teach guys leaving the ground to catch the ball. It's always grounded when he catches it, keeps moving.&quot;There's yak potential out the wazoo there, but he's just so damn smart. And he's willing to block, willing to do everything we ask him to do. But then, I mean, we can plug and play him at any, any of the three receiver spots right now.&quot;Baker Mayfield reveals the reason behind his success with the Tampa Bay BuccaneersBaker Mayfield had an up-and-down time with the Cleveland Browns before being traded to the Carolina Panthers. While he brought the Browns their first playoff win in over 20 years, they looked to move on from him in favor of Deshaun Watson.Mayfield didn't hit the ground running in Carolina, but kick-started his career in Tampa Bay. He led the Bucs to the playoffs in the last two seasons, and Mayfield recently revealed the reason behind his success on &quot;New Heights&quot;:&quot;This isn’t to sh*t on the other teams and franchises, but when you step in and your GM and your head coach say, ‘Hey, just be you,’ after I’ve been told at every stop and everywhere I go, ‘You need to tone it down a little bit, you need to be a franchise quarterback.’ It’s just not who I am.&quot;I wear my emotions on my sleeves. I’m gonna talk shit, I’m going to do whatever, but when it’s time to turn the lights on and go do something I’m going to do it. So when I stepped into the building they all told me to just be myself.&quot;Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers enter the 2025 season with lofty ambitions, aiming to win the NFC South for the fifth-straight time and push deep into the playoffs. It will be interesting to see just how far they can go.