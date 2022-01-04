Baker Mayfield injury: Browns QB could miss final game of the season 

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been dealing with a shoulder injury since October. The out-of-form quarterback suffered a torn labrum and was told at the time that he would need surgery to repair the injury.

Mayfield continued to play with his shoulder in a brace to try and stabilize it. While a decision on the course of action that Mayfield would take to repair the shoulder was said to have been discussed after the conclusion of the season, it appears one has already been made.

After the Browns' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night, Mayfield told reporters that he will in fact have surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder. But the quarterback did not say when, leaving many to believe he may not finish the regular season.

"I'm going to get my shoulder fixed," Mayfield said, via the Associated Press. "I want to be able to come back next year at 100%. That's been decided. When it's happening has not been decided.

Will QB Baker Mayfield play Week 18 vs. Bengals?

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Around The NFL @AroundTheNFL



nfl.com/news/nfl-injur… Browns QB Baker Mayfield said he will have surgery to repair his injured shoulder but did not specify when. Mayfield added he will discuss with his agent and family whether he'll play in the Week 18 finale. Browns QB Baker Mayfield said he will have surgery to repair his injured shoulder but did not specify when. Mayfield added he will discuss with his agent and family whether he'll play in the Week 18 finale.nfl.com/news/nfl-injur… https://t.co/1iXdTaobHy After months of playing with a torn labrum, Baker Mayfield will finally have surgery, potentially prior to Week 18. twitter.com/aroundthenfl/s… After months of playing with a torn labrum, Baker Mayfield will finally have surgery, potentially prior to Week 18. twitter.com/aroundthenfl/s…

Mayfield was sacked nine times on Monday night by the Steelers' robust defense. After the game, Mayfield was asked about his shoulder, especially after a rough outing.

Mayfield acknowledged that he does need surgery to overcome a difficult season after actively denying it on multiple occasions. His thought process on the surgery may have changed after the Browns were officially eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday.

The question remains though whether Mayfield will play in the Browns' season finale in Week 18 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mayfield said on Monday night that he doesn't know as of yet whether he will play in the last game.

I don't have an answer regarding (playing) next week," Mayfield said.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Baker Mayfield completed his first pass attempt tonight to Jarvis Landry for 20 yards.



His next 10 pass attempts were either incomplete or intercepted, the longest streak by any passer this season. Baker Mayfield completed his first pass attempt tonight to Jarvis Landry for 20 yards.His next 10 pass attempts were either incomplete or intercepted, the longest streak by any passer this season. https://t.co/XuxoONRSLf

"There was an opportunity to win, and I'm an extremely competitive guy," Mayfield further explained. "Now, it's time for me to look at what's in the best interest of me and my health. I haven't been healthy and I tried to fight for my guys. Right now, I'm pretty damned beat up to be honest with you. I gave it everything I had tonight."

Also Read Article Continues below

The 2022 NFL season will be the fifth-year option on Mayfield's contract with the Browns. Getting his shoulder repaired for next season is crucial for the quarterback since he will essentially be playing on a contract year next season in hopes of getting a lucrative extension for beyond next season.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar