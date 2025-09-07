Baker Mayfield's wife Emily drops 4-word message for Bucs QB's stylish looks ahead of Week 1 clash vs Falcons

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will kick off their 2025 NFL season with an NFC South matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. The Buccaneers are looking to repeat as division champions and will need to get a win on the road against the Falcons to begin that quest. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers shared photos of their team boarding the plane on Saturday for their short trip to Atlanta. Emily Mayfield, Baker Mayfield's wife, reshared the photo of his road trip outfit on her Instagram Story. She added a caption that referenced their daughter, Kova, whom they call Koko, saying that her dad was 'cute'. Showing her appreciation for his travel day style. &quot;Koko's dad is cute.&quot;-Emily Mayfield added to the Instagram Story postEmily Mayfield shared the photo of the Buccaneers' quarterback ahead of Week 1. (Photo via Emily Mayfield's Instagram Story)The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback went for a two-piece look that was off-white with light gray stripes. He accessorized the look with white sneakers, a clack travel bag and sunglasses. Baker Mayfield's wife Emily celebrated the upcoming NFL seasonBaker Mayfield is headed into his third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has led the team to the NFC South title the last two seasons and is looking to do it again this season. The quarterback received a visit from his wife Emily Mayfield and daughter Kova during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp. Emily shared a carousel of photos on Instagram of their visit to training camp and sharing her excitement for the Buccaneers' quarterback eighth season in the National Football League. &quot;Excited for year 8! ♥️🏴‍☠️&quot;-Emily Mayfield wrote View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe quarterback posed for a photo with Emily and Kova at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training facility. In another photo, Baker and his daughter stood next to offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs and his son, Julius. Mayfield spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns after being drafted first overall in 2018. In July 2022, he was traded to the Carolina Panthers and his stint there was short lived after he requested a release in December 2022. He was picked up by the Los Angeles Rams who were in need of a quarterback after an injury to Matthew Stafford. Baker Mayfield's solid performance in five games with the Rams led to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signing him to a one-year deal in 2023 after Tom Brady's retirement.