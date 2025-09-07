  • home icon
  Baker Mayfield's wife Emily drops 4-word message for Bucs QB's stylish looks ahead of Week 1 clash vs Falcons

Baker Mayfield's wife Emily drops 4-word message for Bucs QB's stylish looks ahead of Week 1 clash vs Falcons

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 07, 2025 16:30 GMT
Wheels Up Hosts Seventh Annual Members-Only Super Saturday Tailgate To Celebrate Miami
Emily Mayfield had some thoughts about husband Baker Mayfield's style. - Source: Getty

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will kick off their 2025 NFL season with an NFC South matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. The Buccaneers are looking to repeat as division champions and will need to get a win on the road against the Falcons to begin that quest.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers shared photos of their team boarding the plane on Saturday for their short trip to Atlanta. Emily Mayfield, Baker Mayfield's wife, reshared the photo of his road trip outfit on her Instagram Story. She added a caption that referenced their daughter, Kova, whom they call Koko, saying that her dad was 'cute'. Showing her appreciation for his travel day style.

"Koko's dad is cute."-Emily Mayfield added to the Instagram Story post
Emily Mayfield shared the photo of the Buccaneers&#039; quarterback ahead of Week 1. (Photo via Emily Mayfield&#039;s Instagram Story)
Emily Mayfield shared the photo of the Buccaneers' quarterback ahead of Week 1. (Photo via Emily Mayfield's Instagram Story)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback went for a two-piece look that was off-white with light gray stripes. He accessorized the look with white sneakers, a clack travel bag and sunglasses.

Baker Mayfield's wife Emily celebrated the upcoming NFL season

Baker Mayfield is headed into his third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has led the team to the NFC South title the last two seasons and is looking to do it again this season.

The quarterback received a visit from his wife Emily Mayfield and daughter Kova during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp. Emily shared a carousel of photos on Instagram of their visit to training camp and sharing her excitement for the Buccaneers' quarterback eighth season in the National Football League.

"Excited for year 8! ♥️🏴‍☠️"-Emily Mayfield wrote
The quarterback posed for a photo with Emily and Kova at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training facility. In another photo, Baker and his daughter stood next to offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs and his son, Julius.

Mayfield spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns after being drafted first overall in 2018. In July 2022, he was traded to the Carolina Panthers and his stint there was short lived after he requested a release in December 2022. He was picked up by the Los Angeles Rams who were in need of a quarterback after an injury to Matthew Stafford.

Baker Mayfield's solid performance in five games with the Rams led to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signing him to a one-year deal in 2023 after Tom Brady's retirement.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

