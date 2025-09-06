  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Baker Mayfield's wife Emily drops flirty 4-word message as $100,000,000 QB jets off for Bucs vs. Falcons Week 1 game

Baker Mayfield's wife Emily drops flirty 4-word message as $100,000,000 QB jets off for Bucs vs. Falcons Week 1 game

By Shanu Singh
Published Sep 06, 2025 21:31 GMT
The h.wood Group
The h.wood Group's Grand Opening of Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas - Source: Getty

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The Buccaneers traveled to Atlanta on Saturday, and quarterback Baker Mayfield opted for a stylish airport look, which attracted a wholesome compliment from his wife, Emily.

Ad

On Saturday, Emily posted a picture of the quarterback walking inside the plane. In the Instagram story, Baker was holding his luggage and a tumbler while flaunting a classy look. Complimenting the Bucs QB for his sense of fashion, Emily wrote a four-word caption:

"Koko's dad is cute."
Baker Mayfield&#039;s wife Emily drops flirty 4-word message as QB jets off for Bucs vs. Falcons (Image Credit: Emily/IG)
Baker Mayfield's wife Emily drops flirty 4-word message as QB jets off for Bucs vs. Falcons (Image Credit: Emily/IG)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Baker Mayfield, who is on a three-year, $100 million contract per Spotrac, opted for a striped shirt and pants in an off-white shade, which he paired with white sneakers. The quarterback finished his overall look with black sunglasses, silver bracelets, a white gold chain and a black cap.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Emily's compliment came almost a week after she and Baker achieved a major milestone with their Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation. On Aug. 30, the foundation shared an Instagram post, which revealed that it had raised almost $250,000 in a charity golf event. Emily and Baker will donate the funds to an NGO called ELC Hillsborough County.

"Our Avance Be The Ball presented by Clean Earth Systems was a sold-out success, raising nearly $250,000 to support @elchillsborough. From the competition to the community, every moment counted and every dollar raised will make a difference," the caption read.
Ad
Ad

Baker Mayfield's wife, Emily, reacts to QB's upcoming eighth season

The 2025 NFL season is Baker Mayfield's eighth, and his wife, Emily, has expressed her excitement. During the Buccaneers' training camp on July 28, Emily wrote on Instagram:

"Excited for year 8!"
Ad

Apart from the four-word message, the post featured photos of the couple with their daughter, Kova Jade. In addition, there were also photos of Baker Mayfield with Tristan Wirfs and his son, Julius.

Shortly after that, Emily dropped a candid five-word reaction to Hollywood star Liam Neeson's public appearance with his girlfriend Pamela Anderson.

About the author
Shanu Singh

Shanu Singh

A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment.

Know More

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications