Baker Mayfield's wife Emily flaunts baby bump ahead of romantic date night with Bucs QB

While Baker Mayfield might not have had the best year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the quarterback certainly had a lot to celebrate.

In December 2023, Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily shared pregnancy news with their fans, also sharing the revealing story online. Emily has continued to share a few milestones and photos of her pregnancy journey.

Recently, Emily shared a look from her date night with Baker Mayfield on Instagram. Flaunting her baby bump as she posed, Emily wrote:

"Date night."

Mayfield's wife Emily shows off baby bump before big date

Expecting their baby girl in April, Emily shared a snap of her baby bump in her 29th week.

With over 220K followers on Instagram, Emily is vocal about her opinions and is seen cheering for her husband's team during the NFL season.

Baker and Emily tied the knot in July 2019 in Malibu, California, and the ceremony was attended by his teammates from the University of Oklahoma. They were engaged for a year before tying the knot.

Baker Mayfield is ready to embrace his 'girl dad' role

Following their emotional reveal on Instagram, Emily took to hosting a Q&A session on Instagram. Answering questions about the pregnancy, Emily revealed how the Bucs QB reacted when he found out.

Referring to the moment as 'adorable', Emily wrote:

"It was adorable. I set up a while thing & had a 'big bro' shirt on Fergus. His initial reaction was he thought we got a puppy, so he was looking around the kitchen for that. But then when he realized it, he was SO excited!!"

Furthermore, Emily even referred to Baker as the 'girl dad'.

"I just can't wait to raise her with Bake & see him as a dad. He's already such a softy... I think he'll be the best girl dad."

Together since 2017, the couple is ready to welcome a new member to their family.