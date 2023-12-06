Baker Mayfield's wife Emily reveals Bucs QB's heartwarming reaction embracing 'girl dad' role

Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily Wilkinson are all set to welcome a miracle into their own world.

Earlier this year, Emily and Baker announced the former's pregnancy to the world in an adorable Instagram post. Feeling blessed, Emily eventually did a small Question and Answer session on Instagram, answering multiple questions about her pregnancy.

Of course, the NFL couple is extremely excited to welcome their baby girl into the world.

Image credit: Baker Mayfield's wife Emily's IG account (@emilywmayfield)

One user asked Emily about Baker's reaction. Breaking down the day, Emily revealed how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB reacted:

"It was adorable. I set up a while thing & had a 'big bro' shirt on Fergus. His initial reaction was he thought we got a puppy, so he was looking around the kitchen for that. But then when he realized it, he was SO excited!!"

Furthermore, Emily revealed that she thinks Baker is going to be the best 'girl dad'.

"I've always felt, from a young age, that being a mom was my calling. I just can't wait to raise her with Bake & see him as a dad. He's already such a softy... I think he'll be the best girl dad."

Baker Mayfield was 'in shock' after Emily's initial pregnancy performance

During a recent press conference, Baker ended up speaking about his side of the pregnancy reveal story. Apparently, at training camp while it happened, Baker was in shock during the whole reveal:

"I was in shock. I'd sent her a picture outside of our hotel, there was a golden little puppies sign with a number on it so I sent her a screenshot. Two days later, she put a big brother shirt on our dog so I start looking around for a puppy. I was in the doghouse for a little bit on that one."

Baker Mayfield, on his end, knows he's can't wait to meet his daughter:

"A girl dad. I'm going to be wrapped around her finger. Just completely screwed."

The original announcement came months after the training camp, the couple waiting a little while before sharing their news with the world.

Having first met in 2017, the couple were together for years before they got married on July 6, 2019. However, they had gotten engaged six months into their relationship.

Meeting through a mutual friend, Emily has even revealed that it was love at first sight for them.