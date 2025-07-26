  • home icon
  Baker Mayfield's wife Emily pays subtle tribute to Hulk Hogan as WWE legend passes away at 71

Baker Mayfield's wife Emily pays subtle tribute to Hulk Hogan as WWE legend passes away at 71

By Ankita Yadav
Published Jul 26, 2025 13:35 GMT
Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield's wife Emily pays subtle tribute to Hulk Hogan (Image Source: Getty)

Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily, paid tribute to WWE legend Hulk Hogan in a social media post. The legendary wrestler died at the age of 71, reportedly after a cardiac arrest. The first responder received a call from his house in Florida on Thursday. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Fans on social media mourned the death of the wrestling icon. Baker Mayfield’s wife also paid tribute to him and reshared a video about Hogan’s on her Instagram account.

Baker Mayfield's wife Emily pays subtle tribute to Hulk Hogan as WWE legend passes away at 71/@emilywmayfield
Baker Mayfield's wife Emily pays subtle tribute to Hulk Hogan as WWE legend passes away at 71/@emilywmayfield

Renowned personalities in every sport and walk of life paid tribute to Hogan. President Donald Trump mourned the death of the wrestler, while Ric Flair, WWE co-founder Vince McMahon, and Sylvester Stallone all sent condolences to his family.

also-read-trending Trending

Baker Mayfield's wife shares snaps of their American Century Championship outing

Earlier this month, Baker Mayfield attended the 2025 American Century Championship, and his wife shared a glimpse of the outing on her Instagram account. She posted several snaps of him playing golf last week and also a few pictures of them enjoying some downtime in Lake Tahoe. She included the caption:

"@acchampionship - one of the best weekends of the year & never enough photos! ⛳️🛥️🍺"
Emily shared a group picture with her husband in the first snap, posing on a boat. She wore a white dress while her husband donned a black T-shirt and white shorts. In another snap, she shared a romantic picture of her kissing her husband, followed by some more snaps of their outing.

Mayfield, however, struggled with his game at the American Century Championship, finishing in 83rd place.

This week, Mayfield started training camp with the Buccaneers, and on Friday, he shared a few pictures from training.

"Just a bunch of guys being dudes," he wrote in the caption.
Mayfield is gearing up for his third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and broke 4,500 passing yards last campaign.

The Bucs qualified for the playoffs, but lost 23-20 to the Washington Commanders in the wild-card round. Tampa Bay will kick off its season against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 7.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

