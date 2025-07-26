Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily, paid tribute to WWE legend Hulk Hogan in a social media post. The legendary wrestler died at the age of 71, reportedly after a cardiac arrest. The first responder received a call from his house in Florida on Thursday. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Fans on social media mourned the death of the wrestling icon. Baker Mayfield’s wife also paid tribute to him and reshared a video about Hogan’s on her Instagram account.Baker Mayfield's wife Emily pays subtle tribute to Hulk Hogan as WWE legend passes away at 71/@emilywmayfieldRenowned personalities in every sport and walk of life paid tribute to Hogan. President Donald Trump mourned the death of the wrestler, while Ric Flair, WWE co-founder Vince McMahon, and Sylvester Stallone all sent condolences to his family.Baker Mayfield's wife shares snaps of their American Century Championship outingEarlier this month, Baker Mayfield attended the 2025 American Century Championship, and his wife shared a glimpse of the outing on her Instagram account. She posted several snaps of him playing golf last week and also a few pictures of them enjoying some downtime in Lake Tahoe. She included the caption:&quot;@acchampionship - one of the best weekends of the year &amp; never enough photos! ⛳️🛥️🍺&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEmily shared a group picture with her husband in the first snap, posing on a boat. She wore a white dress while her husband donned a black T-shirt and white shorts. In another snap, she shared a romantic picture of her kissing her husband, followed by some more snaps of their outing.Mayfield, however, struggled with his game at the American Century Championship, finishing in 83rd place.This week, Mayfield started training camp with the Buccaneers, and on Friday, he shared a few pictures from training.&quot;Just a bunch of guys being dudes,&quot; he wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMayfield is gearing up for his third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and broke 4,500 passing yards last campaign.The Bucs qualified for the playoffs, but lost 23-20 to the Washington Commanders in the wild-card round. Tampa Bay will kick off its season against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 7.