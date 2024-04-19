  • NFL
  Baker Mayfield's wife Emily recounts emergency C-section labor story after 'several failed interventions'

Baker Mayfield's wife Emily recounts emergency C-section labor story after 'several failed interventions'

By Devika Pawar
Modified Apr 19, 2024 15:20 GMT
Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield's wife Emily recounts emergency C-section labor story after 'several failed interventions'

Baker Mayfield's wife Emily recently gave birth to their first baby girl, Kova Jade Mayfield.

Emily continued to share timely updates with her fans and followers on Instagram, including notifying them after Koya's birth.

In a recent QnA session, Emily spoke about being a new mother, Baker Mayfield's new role as a father, their family and her emergency C-section:

Baker Mayfield&#039;s Emily shares emergency C-section story on IG (Image credit: @emilywmayfield IG)
Baker Mayfield's Emily shares emergency C-section story on IG (Image credit: @emilywmayfield IG)
"Long story short, I was induced, labored for about 24 hours, then ended in an emergency C-section after several failed interventions. Baby girl was stressed and ready to be out, and despite reallyyyy wanting to have a natural birth, it was the best option for keeping baby and mama safe! She was big girl and had her own plans...so mama listened!"
also-read-trending Trending
Baker Mayfield&#039;s wife Emily praises Bucs QB for being a &#039;rockstar&#039; (Image credit: @emilywmayfield IG)
Baker Mayfield's wife Emily praises Bucs QB for being a 'rockstar' (Image credit: @emilywmayfield IG)

In another answer, Emily was extremely proud of Mayfield and how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB stepped up after she had a few complications right after the birth:

"I had some complications right after the birth and he took on all parenting duties for 2ish hours."

Baker Mayfield and Emily are yet to share photos revealing baby Koya's face

While Emily is being candid about her pregnancy journey and more, the couple refrained from sharing baby Koya's face on Instagram.

As per Emily, they are currently experiencing all their firsts as a family, and doesn't yet know when their comfort level will shift.

Emily Mayfield on revealing baby Koya&#039;s face (Image credit: @emilywmayfield)
Emily Mayfield on revealing baby Koya's face (Image credit: @emilywmayfield)
"TBD. Right now we're soaking up all of our firsts as a family of 4," Emily wrote. "For now, I want to keep her private from the world, but who knows where my comfort level will be with time".

Emily ended up sharing a few snaps right after the baby was born, adding that Mayfield was 'born to be a dad'.

Even the Bucs shared her story on Twitter, welcoming baby Koya to their team.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
