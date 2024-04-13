Baker Mayfield and wife Emily welcomed their daughter, Kova Jade Mayfield, into the world.

Aftre sharing every step of their pregnancy journey with fans, Emily Mayfield was the first to announce the news to the world.

Aside from writing a sweet note for the baby, Emily even shared a photo of their family through their Instagram account.

Baker Mayfield and wife Emily welcome daughter Kova into the world (Image Credit: @emilywmayfield IG)

"Baby girl joined us Tuesday night just before 7:30pm. She is truly everything we prayed for, and more. We're enjoying life as a family of 4 - Fergus is so gentle & curious, Daddy is so smitten, and Mama wants to pause time & make these days last forever. Kova Jade Mayfield".

Emily explained little details via her announcement, sharing that even their dog, Fergus, is super gentle and curious with Kova. She described the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB as 'smitten', hoping to pause time so they can capture their special moment.

In the photo, Baker Mayfield was holding Kova, Fergus' paw was on his palm as he stared at the baby.

Emily captioned the photo:

"My heart could explode at any minute, I swear. Bake was born to be a dad".

Tthe Bucs were also quick to welcome Kova to their family via social media:

"Welcome to the Krewe, Kova Jade Mayfield."

Baker Mayfield has been ready to embrace his 'girl dad role'

After a dramatic pregnancy reveal on social media, Emily conducted a small QnA session on Instagram for her followers.

Image credit: Baker Mayfield's wife Emily's IG account

She discussed Baker Mayfield's reaction to the news, and how the QB is definitely ready to take on the role of a girl dad.

"It was adorable. I set up a while thing & had a 'big bro' shirt on Fergus. His initial reaction was he thought we got a puppy, so he was looking around the kitchen for that. But then when he realized it, he was SO excited!!"

Adding to the same, she wrote:

"I just can't wait to raise her with Bake & see him as a dad. He's already such a softy... I think he'll be the best girl dad."

Dating since 2017, the couple has completely embraced the new chapter in their life.