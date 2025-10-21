Baker Mayfield's wife Emily reveals Bucs QB's personality trait that makes him ideal father figure

Baker Mayfield has been married to his wife, Emily Mayfield, for more than five years, and they share have a healthy relationship. The couple has been appreciating and gushing over each other publicly. This includes Emily complimenting the quarterback's game-day outfits on Instagram, and Mayfield admiring her during interviews.

Apart from being partners, Mayfield and Emily are parents to their daughter, Kova, who was born in April 2024. She holds a special place in her father's heart, which Emily on Tuesday talked about in detail on "Monday Night Countdown."

Baker joined Emily during the interview, and host Michelle Beisner-Buck asked her about the kind of dad she felt he has been to Kova. She praised Baker for being "such a good dad" and highlighted a major character trait that made him an ideal father.

"I've always said it," Emily said (3:11). "Baker is not for everyone. He's a little polarizing on the field. He's kind of hard and harsh in certain circumstances, but he's such a softy, so I knew he'd be a good dad."

Emily also shared type of bond Baker shares with Kova, and her dynamic with her father.

"But he has that little girl wrapped around his finger, and it's a very sweet dynamic they have," Emily said. "She loves her daddy."

Baker Mayfield revealed friend who played matchmaker in sparking romance with wife Emily

Baker Mayfield also reflected on his early dating days with Emily. He revealed the struggles he dealt with to win his first date with her. According to the quarterback, it was an old friend at The University of Oklahoma, Patrick Haye, who approached Emily to get her number.

"Patrick, of course, being a good friend, asked her if I could have her number," Baker said (0:27). "She said no. So, I went to Instagram, hit the follow button, no follow back.

"Hit the unfollow button, hit the follow again, and no follow back. Try to slide in the DMs, no response. This point, feeling pretty rejected. Finally, you (Emily) gave Patrick the 'OK, I can get your number.'"

The couple dated for almost six months before getting engaged. They got married in Malibu in July 2019, exchanging vows in a romantic spot at Calamigos Ranch.

