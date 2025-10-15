Baker Mayfield's wife Emily never shies away from complimenting the quarterback's looks and style through her social media. On Tuesday, Emily shared a candid picture of Mayfield on her Instagram story with a message admiring his stylish appearance.

"On my goodness gracious," Emily wrote in the caption of her story.

In the picture, Mayfield could be seen exiting his car while carrying a leather shoulder bag in his right hand and a sipper bottle in his left hand.

Mayfield's outfit included an olive green shirt and pants, paired with white sneakers and light-blue shades.

Baker Mayfield's wife Emily melts over Bucs QB's 'gracious' looks ahead of Week 7 game vs. Lions (Image Credit: Emily/IG)

After gushing over her husband's stylish looks, Emily Mayfield posted a health update of her daughter, Kova Jade. In another Instagram story, the social media influencer posted a picture of Kova snuggling to her mother along with a caption that read:

"Sissy's sick, and all she wants are some mama snuggles."

Emily shared an adorable clip of Kova from the Buccaneers' Week 6 game against the 49ers. In the clip, Baker Mayfield could be seen taking off his helmet to get recognized by his daughter at the sidelines.

Baker Mayfield's wife Emily shared honest review of Brittany Mahomes' gameday outfit for Chiefs vs Lions

Apart from celebrating the Buccaneers beating the 49ers by 30-19, Emily Mayfield joined fans in complimenting Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany's gameday outfit for the Chiefs vs the Lions on Sunday. The Sports Illustrated model shared an Instagram post, giving a fit-check to her fans.

Brittany's outfit consisted of a white long-sleeve top, which had a corset-style front. She paired them with blue jeans, which highlighted a massive graphic print of words "Chiefs," "15," and other Chiefs-inspired designs on the right leg.

Emily was impressed with Brittany's choice of clothes and dropped an honest review of her style in the comments.

"Pants are [fire emoji]," Emily commented.

The Chiefs beat the Lions 30-17, turning their season record to 3-3. After the recent win, the Chiefs will be facing the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

