Baker Mayfield's wife Emily shares heartwarming moment of Bucs QB enjoying father-daughter time

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is enjoying his downtime this offseason alongside his wife Emily and their 11-month-old daughter Kova. On Thursday afternoon, Emily Mayfield captured a sweet moment between the father-daughter duo as they were headed out on a walk.

Emily Mayfield shared the video to her Instagram Story, as the quarterback can be seen walking out of their home to their daughter who was waiting in the stroller. He leaned down and kissed their daughter on her head as she smiled and giggled, holding a straw she had taken out of her cup.

Baker Mayfield and his daughter Kova's sweet moment, documented by Emily Mayfield. (Photo via Emily Mayfield's IG Story)

Just a few weeks ago, Emily Mayfield had shared more sweet photos of Baker and Kova at home.

Baker Mayfield has fully embraced becoming a girl dad since he and Emily welcomed their daughter in April 2024.

Emily and Baker Mayfield launched charity event that features some of his Bucs teammates

Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily launched their foundation, the Baker and Emily Mayfield Foundation, in 2023. They help local communities in Tampa Bay as well as local charities that give back to those in need.

This week, they launched a unique charity event, their first ever "Giving Bowl," which will feature five other athletes in Tampa. The athlete that raises the most money for their chairty will receive $50,000 from the Mayfield's foundation.

"We are so excited to get our first-ever Giving Bowl underway with help from five other Tampa Bay athletes! Competition gets underway Monday, and these athletes will need your support to advance in the #GivingBowl to win up to $50,000 from the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation for their charity!" The foundation's Instagram account stated.

Fellow Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin and running back Bucky Irving are two of the athletes competing in the "Giving Bowl." Tampa Bay Lightining's Ryan McDonagh, the Tampa Bay Sun's Erika Tymrak and the Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe are also competing in the charity event.

The event will take place over the course of three weeks with weekly eliminations. This is just one of the ways the Mayfields have embraced the Tampa community since he signed with the team in 2023.

