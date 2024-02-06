Though Baker Mayfield might not have had the best 2023 season on the field, the QB is ending his year on a high note. He won offensive MVP at the Pro Bowl games, making sure to bank on a promising future for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, along with his fans, Mayfield's wife Emily is just as proud of her husband.

Emily has continued supporting Baker for years, making sure to celebrate his achievements on social media.

In a recent Instagram story, she spoke about his Pro Bowl experiences, letting him know how much she admires him for his hard work:

Baker Mayfield's wife Emily shares Pro Bowl snap on Instagram (Credit: @emilywmayfield)

"I am so proud of you. You're a little kid at heart & watching you do what you love is the coolest thing ever. I've never met someone who capitalizes on every opportunity - big or small - more than you, and I admire it so much. #MVP," she wrote.

Emily also shared a few other snaps throughout the day, including attending Drake's concert in Tampa after the Pro Bowl events wrapped up.

Emily remains fairly active on Instagram, even sharing a few snaps from their date nights with her 222,000 followers on the app.

Baker Mayfield is going to be an amazing girl dad, claims wife Emily

Last month, the NFL couple shared some exciting news with their fans on social media.

The two are expecting their first child together. They even posed for a photoshoot, showing off the ultrasound photos.

As per the caption, they'll be expecting their baby Mayfield sometime in April 2024.

Later, Emily took to Instagram to conduct a QnA session. Answering questions about the pregnancy and so on, Emily said:

"I've always felt, from a young age, that being a mom was my calling. I just can't wait to raise her with Bake & see him as a dad. He's already such a softy... I think he'll be the best girl dad."

She also retold the reveal story, explaining how she referred to their dog Fergus as a big brother. Baker Mayfield, who thought they got another puppy, was elated when he confirmed the news.