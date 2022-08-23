"I'm feeling every single emotion today" - Baker Mayfield's wife posts heartfelt message after Panthers announce QB will start in Week 1

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield, to no surprise, won the starting quarterback job in Carolina and was named the starter this week by the team.

The team acquired Mayfield in July after the Cleveland Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans.

Mayfield joined a quarterback room that featured Sam Darnold, who was the starter last season, and backup PJ Walker. The team added another qurterback to the roster in the third-round of the draft when they brought in Matt Corral out of Ole Miss.

Baker's wife, Emily, reacted to the news of Mayfield winning the starting job, stating it was very emotional, as well as the move to Carolina.

Emily Mayfield wrote on her Instagram story on Monday:

“Moving is stressful. It's a lot of tedious, quick decisions & nostalgic memories. Life is weird and it goes by so fast. It can also change in the blink of an eye. It’s all in God’s timing, and it’s super exciting, but also super scary and sometimes sad. Safe to say I’m feeling every single emotion today.”

Baker will now start on his second team after being the Cleveland Browns starter for the last four seasons. He will be able to seek revenge in week one as the Panthers take on the Browns.

Carolina Panthers have the top-two quarterbacks taken in the 2018 NFL draft in Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold

Baker Mayfield with his new team

Last off-season, the Panthers acquired Sam Darnold, who was the third-overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. On April 5, 2021, the Jets traded Darnold to the Panthers for a 2021 sixth-round pick and second- and fourth-round picks in 2022.

Carolina elected to pick up Darnold's fifth-year option for the 2022 NFL season, paying him $18.8 million for the season.

A year later, they traded for the number-one overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Baker Mayfield. On July 6, 2022, Mayfield was traded to the Panthers from the Browns for a conditional 4th-round pick.

Upon being traded to Carolina, many assumed Mayfield would take over as the starting quarterback. The team didn't announce a starter and said that there would be a battle for the job, which Mayfield ended up winning.

Mayfield seems to be the best option to start for the Panthers. He has 14,125 passing yards, 92 passing touchdowns, and has won a playoff game. Darnold has 10,624 passing yards, 54 touchdowns, and has no post-season experience.

