Baker Mayfield shares special birthday moment with 1-year-old daughter Kova Jade

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and his daughter Kova Jade shared their special days at a joint birthday party this weekend. On Saturday afternoon, the Mayfield family celebrated the quarterback's 30th birthday and their daughter's first birthday.

Ad

Baker and Emily Mayfield welcomed their first child, daughter Kova Jade, on April 9, 2024, just five days before the quarterback's birthday. The theme of the joint birthday party was golf, which was appropriate as it is the annual Master's Weekend as well.

Photos shared by Emily on her Instagram story showed the joint birthday party, which featured a pink, white and green color scheme.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Baker Mayfield and wife Emily along with their daughter Kova. (Photos via Instagram)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

There were also balloons, with a 'one' for Kova and a '30' for the Buccaneers quarterback. The father and daughter can be seen looking at their cakes as they sing "Happy Birthday."

Ad

Trending

A customized drink menu was also available for the adults. Mayfield can be seen in the photos smiling big and enjoying his and his daughter's big celebration.

Baker Mayfield and wife Emily vacationed with Tua Tagovailoa and family

Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily, have enjoyed their downtime this offseason. The couple and their daughter, Kova Jade, have traveled and just spent a lot of time together.

Ad

Part of that offseason downtime included a trip to the Bahamas at the end of March. The Mayfield family, along with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, his wife Annah and their son Ace, ventured to the island off the coast of Florida.

Expand Tweet

The Buccaneers quarterback was spotted dancing and singing aboard a boat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethany Cohen Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.



Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.



The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.



Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts. Know More

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.