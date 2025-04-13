Baker Mayfield shares special birthday moment with 1-year-old daughter Kova Jade

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and his daughter Kova Jade shared their special days at a joint birthday party this weekend. On Saturday afternoon, the Mayfield family celebrated the quarterback's 30th birthday and their daughter's first birthday.
Baker and Emily Mayfield welcomed their first child, daughter Kova Jade, on April 9, 2024, just five days before the quarterback's birthday. The theme of the joint birthday party was golf, which was appropriate as it is the annual Master's Weekend as well.
Photos shared by Emily on her Instagram story showed the joint birthday party, which featured a pink, white and green color scheme.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
There were also balloons, with a 'one' for Kova and a '30' for the Buccaneers quarterback. The father and daughter can be seen looking at their cakes as they sing "Happy Birthday."
A customized drink menu was also available for the adults. Mayfield can be seen in the photos smiling big and enjoying his and his daughter's big celebration.
Baker Mayfield and wife Emily vacationed with Tua Tagovailoa and family
Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily, have enjoyed their downtime this offseason. The couple and their daughter, Kova Jade, have traveled and just spent a lot of time together.
Part of that offseason downtime included a trip to the Bahamas at the end of March. The Mayfield family, along with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, his wife Annah and their son Ace, ventured to the island off the coast of Florida.
The Buccaneers quarterback was spotted dancing and singing aboard a boat.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.