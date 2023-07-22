Barbenheimer schedule debate has Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Kirk Cousins picking sides in viral discourse

NFL players Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Kirk Cousins gave their take on whether they will watch the new Barbie movie or Oppenheimer.

Mahomes said during an event for Netflix’s Quarterback sports documentary:

“Both are going to be great. I’m probably going to watch Barbie with my daughter. So, I’m gonna say that one.”

Kelce chose the same move because he doesn’t know about Oppenheimer.

Cousins selected Oppenheimer, saying:

“I’m an Oppenheimer guy. Love history. I love true stories. I was just saying to someone the other day I can’t wait to see Oppenheimer. It comes out right when training camp starts. So, the timing’s terrible. So, I’ve got to find some way to sneak preview it right before camp starts. Otherwise, we go into camp, and I won’t get to see it.”

Barbie and Oppenheimer were released in cinemas on July 21, leading the NFL to ask Patrick Mahomes and others which movie they would watch.

Both movies have an all-star cast, with Barbie featuring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, and Will Ferrell, among others.

Helen Mirren narrated the movie, directed by Greta Gerwig and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. The movie challenges social stereotypes in the fictional Barbieland or the real world. The film has an estimated production budget of $145 million.

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer is primarily based on the 2005 biography American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

Christopher Nolan directed this biographical thriller film about J. Robert Oppenheimer, a physicist involved mainly in the first nuclear weapons through The Manhattan Project.

Cillian Murphy plays the lead role, while Emily Blunt portrays his wife, Kitty. The cast includes Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Kenneth Branagh, and Academy Award winner Rami Malek. Oppenheimer had a production budget of around $100.

Other NFL personalities went with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce

Of the six personalities featured in the 35-second video, only Kirk Cousins chose Oppenheimer. The other people interviewed went with Mahomes and Kelce.

Fox Sports 1 NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho said:

“I got to say Barbie because I feel like I can rock pink.”

CBS Sports’ Nate Burleson agreed by saying:

“I mean, it’s a Barbie world, right?”

NFL Network’s MJ Acosta replied:

“Barbie. Come on! I don’t want to think. I just want to go and have a great time.”

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will report to the Kansas City Chiefs training camp on July 22, a day after Barbie and Oppenheimer premieres in cinemas.

