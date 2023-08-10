Bashaud Breeland career earnings: How much has ex-Vikings CB made in his NFL career?

As per the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Bashaud Breeland was detained in Charlotte on Monday and is now being charged with a number of offenses.

In his NFL career spanning eight seasons, Breeland has made $11,959,650, according to Overthecap. He was selected by the Redskins in the 2014 NFL Draft and spent the next four seasons with them, making $3,783,000.

Breeland inked a one-year deal with the Packers worth $880,000, with a $90,000 signing bonus, for the 2018 campaign. He made a total of $740,588 in one season with them.

Bashaud Breeland signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs after the 2018 campaign that included a $1.15 million signing bonus. After two years, he left them with a $4,639,706 salary. After that, he had a brief time with the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings. Since 2021, Breeland hasn't played an NFL game.

The cornerback who played college football for Clemson, was selected by the Washington Redskins in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Along with the Kansas City Chiefs, he also played for the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, and Super Bowl LIV champion Green Bay Packers.

Bashaud Breeland was arrested after being found with guns, drugs and a stolen car

On Tuesday, August 8, Bashaud Breeland was taken into custody into the Mecklenburg County Jail on eight counts.

That includes having 62 grams of allegedly illegal mushrooms, more than five pounds of marijuana, a pillaged Mercedes-Benz SUV and an assortment of eight firearms, including two AK-47s and two AR-15s. According to police reports, the drugs recovered from him are worth around $7,000, and the collection of weaponry is worth more than $3,000.

The revelations emerged when police officers discovered a stash of drugs and stolen goods following their usual traffic stop at the Circle K on North Graham Street.

Breeland started 15 of 16 games in the regular season, helping the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl in 2020. In 2019 and 2020, he participated in six playoff contests for the team. He's unlikely to play an NFL game anytime soon.