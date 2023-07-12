Who is Kirk Cousins' wife Julie Hampton? All about Vikings QB's personal life

Julie Hampton and Kirk Cousins tied the knot since 2014. Hampton and Cousins connected via a mutual family friend in 2012, the year Cousins began playing in the NFL. They were married in 2014 after he proposed on a balcony at the Capitol building one and a half years after meeting her.

Cooper, the older son, and Turner, a second boy, were born to the couple in 2017 and 2019, respectively. Abe is a cherished dog that they also own.

Before enrolling at the University of Georgia in Athens, Julie Hampton was born and brought up in Atlanta. Steve Hampton and Scott Hampton are her two brothers.

Hampton started out as a primary school teacher after graduating from college. She spent much of her adulthood in Minnesota and Washington, DC but still devotes a lot of time to cheer her local team, Atlanta Falcons.

Julie Hampton moved with her husband from the organization that drafted him, the Washington Redskins, to Minneapolis, where they now live. Hampton has witnessed Cousins make four Pro Bowl teams, which includes one in the 2022-23 season. Outside their union, Julie Hampton Cousins has created her own narrative and achieved great success in business.

She's well-known as an entrepreneur and co-founder of the Julie & Kirk Cousins Foundation. The famous couple also acquired ownership of Saugatuck, Michigan's Clearbrook Golf Course in November 2022.

Kirk Cousins is expected to star in new Netflix series, 'Quarterback'

The first four minutes of the upcoming 'Quarterback' dicuseries has been made available on Netflix.

The series is expected to premiere on Wednesday (July 12). Throughout the 2023 season, the show will provide exclusive glimpses into Kirk Cousins, Marcus Mariota and Patrick Mahomes' private and on-field lives. If the trailer is any indicator, it's going to be a fabulous watch.

The first scene of the clip has Cousins reading his kid Sports Illustrated's Big Book of Why, which discusses the NFL's protection regulations for quarterbacks.

'Quarterback' is an eight-episode documentary series produced by Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions and NFL Films.

The diverse trails each quarterback has taken should allow viewers to witness a variety of emotions. According to Netflix, "Quarterback" places a lot of emphasis on the stress involved in playing the position, whether on or off the turf.

