"There's something cocky about him" - Skip Bayless predicts Tom Brady-like NFL career for Joe Burrow

In only his second NFL season, Joe Burrow has led the Cincinnati Bengals to the AFC Championship game after helping them beat the Tennessee Titans 19-16 in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Despite being sacked nine times and pressured on numerous other occasions, Burrow led the Bengals past the Titans in what was a superb display.

Skip Bayless, co-host of Fox Sports' Undisputed, says he can see Burrow having a Brady-like NFL career, as the second-year quarterback harbors similar traits to the seven-time Super Bowl champion. Bayless also added that playing with the noise of Arrowhead will be nothing new for him.

"He's got a little bit of that. That quirky sort of Brady genius for reading and seeing it and getting rid of it," Bayless said.

"There's something cocky about him," the Undisputed co-host added. "There's something brash about him. He's saying that, hey, I know Arrowhead's loud, you know? But he said I played the SEC and those stadiums are at least as loud as Arrowhead."

Bayless then credited Burrow for his toughness after having a rough game against the Titans defense. Despite sacks, pressure and the fact it was a playoff game, Bayless said Burrow kept fighting to bring his team home for the win.

"Nine times you went down, yet wait a second," said Baylesss. "You still completed 28 of 37. Wait a second, 348 yards. So clearly. He never got happy feet. Yeah, you know rapidly. He never went in the tank. He never started to see ghosts. He kept fighting and throwing and making throws that won a game against a team that I did not think he could be because I thought Tennessee at home with two games and all I thought, they were a lock."

Joe Burrow has a chance to lead the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl

Not many NFL pundits thought the Bengals would make it to the AFC Championship game this season, but here they are. The best team doesn't always win these types of games, just the best team on the day.

For the Bengals, the biggest key to them making it to the NFL's penultimate game is to protect their young quarterback. He cannot be sacked nine times against the Chiefs.

Matt (Double__Underscore) Weston @Matt__Weston 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9

All 9 of the Tennessee Titans sacks v. the Cincinatti Bengals 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9All 9 of the Tennessee Titans sacks v. the Cincinatti Bengals https://t.co/aOJsAMC6TB

Having already beaten Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs 34-31 back on January 3, Cincinnati's No. 9 will be confident he can do it again, especially with Ja'Marr Chase by his side. In the Week 16 clash, the Bengals quarterback threw for 446 passing yards and four touchdowns and had only nine incompletions, while Chase had 266 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS



After the game, Patrick Mahomes told Joe Burrow, "See y'all in the playoffs."



Here we are.



AFC Championship | Sun. 3 pm ET | CBS & In Week 17, the @Bengals defeated the Chiefs 34-31 at the last second.After the game, Patrick Mahomes told Joe Burrow, "See y'all in the playoffs."Here we are.AFC Championship | Sun. 3 pm ET | CBS & @paramountplus In Week 17, the @Bengals defeated the Chiefs 34-31 at the last second. After the game, Patrick Mahomes told Joe Burrow, "See y'all in the playoffs." Here we are. AFC Championship | Sun. 3 pm ET | CBS & @paramountplus https://t.co/Iez2gMEW5x

If the Bengals are to make it to the Super Bowl, their star quarterback is going to have to replicate his form from Week 16. Sunday promises to be a superb footballing showcase.

