Bears insider insinuates Kevin O'Connell is "soft benching" J.J. McCarthy as Carson Wentz gears up to start for Vikings vs. Eagles

Chicago Bears insider Ben Devine implied that the Minnesota Vikings have a different agenda in naming Carson Wentz as the starting quarterback for Week 7. He shared a tweet responding to NFL insider Adam Schefter's report about the team's QB1 for their game against the Philadelphia Eagles.Devine believes that coach Kevin O'Connell and his team are not playing J.J. McCarthy because of his poor performance at the start of the season. Thus, using his injury as an excuse, the Vikings are placing their confidence in Carson Wentz to lead them to success.&quot;Soft benching,&quot; Devine tweeted.After missing his entire rookie campaign due to a season-ending injury, J.J. McCarthy was named as the QB1 of the Vikings before the start of the 2025 season. He made his debut with a 27-24 victory over the Bears and recorded 143 passing yards and three total touchdowns.However, the rookie quarterback suffered an ankle injury during their Week 2 loss against the Falcons. Carson Wentz was then named as the QB1 of the team. So far in three games, he has put up a 2-1 record while tallying 759 yards and five TDs passing.On Friday, Kevin O'Connell stated that J.J. McCarthy will act as the emergency third-string quarterback behind Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer.&quot;I thought (Carson) had a good week of practice as well as J.J.,&quot; O'Connell said as per the team's website. &quot;Feel good about him being available but he will be the emergency third quarterback. We went into the last game with two (QBs) and didn't quite feel like that was the smartest thing to do- and feel good about where he'd be at if he had to play in that third quarterback capacity.&quot;Carson Wentz opens up about facing his former team in Week 7The Eagles had drafted Wentz with the second overall pick during the 2016 NFL draft. He spent five seasons with them and won Super Bowl LII before being traded to the Colts in March 2021.On Friday, the veteran quarterback shared his thoughts on facing his former team in Week 7.&quot;Earlier in my career, maybe I had a different feeling,&quot; Wentz said. &quot;But at the same time, you look over there and it's, I'm not even sure if there's anybody on the defensive side that I played with. You know, it just looks different.&quot;So, it's another opponent. A lot of respect for those guys. ... There's still a lot of good people that I have a lot of care for and respect for. But at the same time, that feels like multiple lifetimes ago.&quot;Carson Wentz also expressed his gratitude to the Eagles for drafting him as the second overall pick and for the success they enjoyed together.The Vikings vs Eagles Week 7 showdown will take place on Oct.19 at 1:00 pm ET.