Justin Fields might not be a free agent in 2024, but he's sure a name to watch out for this offseason. The Chicago Bears, once again, enter the offseason with all the spotlight on them.

With the Bears expected to draft Caleb Williams as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, Justin Fields' future has been up in the air. The Atlanta Falcons are one of the teams heavily rumored to be the next destination for Fields.

Talking to Amon-ra St. Brown on The 33rd Team's podcast, Justin Fields made his thoughts clear. He said that Atlanta would be tough to get a good spot, with all the playmakers on their roster.

"Atlanta would be tough. ... I think they got a lot of playmakers on the team. Bijan, my boy Kyle (Pitts), and of course Drake (London). They probably need one more receiver, but they got some guys. The defense was good this year, too."

Justin Fields mentioned on the same podcast that he doesn't want to leave Chicago. But he also underrstands the business side of the NFL and has wrapped his head around the reality that he could be traded.

"Of course I want to stay. I can't see myself playing in another place. But if it was up to me, I would want to stay in Chicago. ... It's a business I ain't got no control over. So whatever happens happens.

"But I feel like the biggest thing with all this going on right now, I just wanted to be over. Like just let me know if I'm getting traded. Let me know if I'm staying."

Atlanta Falcons could provide fresh start for Justin Fields

While Fields' future as the Bears quarterback remains uncertain, the Falcons could provide him the much needed career pivot. For starters, he would be back close to his hometown in Atlanta.

Like Fields said above, the Falcons have solid pieces on the offensive side of the field in Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts and Drake London. They could address their need for another offensive weapon through the deep wide receiver draft class.

New offensive coordinator Zac Robinson's experience of working under Sean McVay, who's creativity and innovation worked wonders with Jard Goff and Matthew Stafford, could help the talented quarterback.

Fields showed improvement last season, as he had one of his better years. He threw for 2562 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games, with a passer rating of 86.3.