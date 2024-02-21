Justin Fields breaks silence on controversial social media activity amid uncertainty around Bears future

Justin Fields recently unfollowed the Chicago Bears, leading many to believe that the franchise had made a decision on the quarterback's future. With the Bears expected to draft Caleb Williams in the 2024 NFL Draft, Fields is likely to leave the team, and his social media activity fueled the speculation.

The Bears quarterback was recently questioned about this by Amon Ra-St. Brown and Equanimeous St. Brown. Fields clarified that he has no animosity toward the franchise and simply unfollowed them to avoid seeing football-related content on his timeline as he prepares to go on vacation.

Fields said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm glad we talking about it because why do people take social media so seriously? I still mess with the Bears, I'm just trying to take a little break. I unfollowed the Bears and the NFL, I'm not just trying to have football on my timeline."

"Just because you don't follow the girl on IG doesn't mean you're not messing with her... It's something that I don't want to see on my timeline, I'm about to go on vacation."

All signs point to Justin Fields leaving Chicago but it will be interesting to see how the franchise approaches the next few weeks as we get closer to the draft.

Also Read: Justin Fields' latest Instagram activity fuels Caleb Williams-Bears link, leaves fans in splits: "He is for sure gone now"

The former first-round pick is coming off a season in which he showed signs of improvement. In 13 games this past season, he threw for 2,562 yards, 16 touchdowns, and nine interceptions with a passer rating of 86.3.

Getting Caleb Williams will be the right decision for the franchise as they'll get a generational prospect, and it will reset their quarterback contract cycle which will further help in building a better roster.

Expand Tweet

Justin Fields is expected to play for the Falcons next season

Chicago Bears Offseason Workout

The Atlanta Falcons have emerged as the favorite to sign Justin Fields this offseason. The quarterback will most likely be traded around the draft, and the NFC South franchise will be an excellent fit for him.

The Falcons recently hired Raheem Morris as their new head coach, and Fields, whose hometown is close to Atlanta, will be an ideal quarterback for their culture.

The Falcons already have talented players like Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and Kyle Pitts who can help Fields play up to his true potential. The Bears quarterback is already following some Falcons players on Instagram, and it appears that he has a good relationship with them.

Fields did mention that he wants to stay in Chicago but the situation is not in his control as the Bears have a very big decision to make.

Expand Tweet

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit 33rd Arena Team and H/T Sportskeeda.