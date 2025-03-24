  • home icon
Bears S Jonathan Owens and his wife Simone Biles embrace cowboy life once again in their second Houston Rodeo outing

By Andre Castillo
Modified Mar 24, 2025 01:42 GMT
Cincinnati Reds v Chicago White Sox - Source: Getty
Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles are finally getting acclimated to the new chapter of their career: residents of the Houston area, having just completed their mansion there. On Sunday, they shared more proof of it on Biles' Instagram stories.

The Olympic gold medalist gymnast shared an image of herself and the Chicago Bears safety wearing cowboy-themed gear before their second appearance at Rodeo Houston - a sleeveless vest, ripped jeans, brown suede shoes, and cowboy hat for him; and a chocolate brown top, white shorts, and cowgirl boots for her:

"Rodeo round 2"
Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles before their Houston Rodeo appearance
She later also donned a brown cowboy hat:

Simone Biles shows off her cowboy hat
The couple also commemorated Biles' 28th birthday last week with a cowboy-themed collage that featured her wearing a "cowgirl" outfit and holding a heart-shaped cake with "Twenty-Ate" in white text:

Meanwhile, Owens wrote her this message:

"Happy birthday to my wife, my queen, my best friend, my everything "Being married to you is everything i could’ve ever asked for, a beautiful, funny, intelligent and confident person that motivates me to be the best version of myself everyday. I’m so blessed to have met someone as amazing as you baby, i cherish every moment that we spend together."
Jonathan Owens, Simone Biles go horseback riding after gymnast's 28th birthday

Three days after that, the cowboy theme extended to the couple's latest vacation - riding horses along the beach:

Jonathan Owens riding a horse
Simone Biles riding a horse
Jonathan Owens, and Simone Biles ride horses down the ocean
Owens and Biles completed their honeymoon in South Africa just under a month ago - almost two years after it was supposed to happen. During the time between it and their marriage, plenty of things happened in their respective careers, from Owens switching teams to Biles' appearance at the Paris Summer Olympics.

But vacations could come more frequently now, as Biles hinted in her Sports Illustrated 2024 Sportsperson of the Year interview that she did not stand a great chance of competing in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles:

“Because I’ve accomplished so much, there’s almost nothing left to do, rather than to just be snobby and to try again and for what? I’m at a point in my career where I’m humble enough to know when to be done.”

Owens' Bears, who have a new head coach in Ben Johnson, begin OTAs on April 7.

