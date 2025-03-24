Bears S Jonathan Owens and his wife Simone Biles embrace cowboy life once again in their second Houston Rodeo outing

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles are finally getting acclimated to the new chapter of their career: residents of the Houston area, having just completed their mansion there. On Sunday, they shared more proof of it on Biles' Instagram stories.

Ad

The Olympic gold medalist gymnast shared an image of herself and the Chicago Bears safety wearing cowboy-themed gear before their second appearance at Rodeo Houston - a sleeveless vest, ripped jeans, brown suede shoes, and cowboy hat for him; and a chocolate brown top, white shorts, and cowgirl boots for her:

"Rodeo round 2"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles before their Houston Rodeo appearance

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

She later also donned a brown cowboy hat:

Ad

Trending

Simone Biles shows off her cowboy hat

The couple also commemorated Biles' 28th birthday last week with a cowboy-themed collage that featured her wearing a "cowgirl" outfit and holding a heart-shaped cake with "Twenty-Ate" in white text:

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, Owens wrote her this message:

"Happy birthday to my wife, my queen, my best friend, my everything "Being married to you is everything i could’ve ever asked for, a beautiful, funny, intelligent and confident person that motivates me to be the best version of myself everyday. I’m so blessed to have met someone as amazing as you baby, i cherish every moment that we spend together."

Ad

Jonathan Owens, Simone Biles go horseback riding after gymnast's 28th birthday

Three days after that, the cowboy theme extended to the couple's latest vacation - riding horses along the beach:

Jonathan Owens riding a horse

Simone Biles riding a horse

Jonathan Owens, and Simone Biles ride horses down the ocean

Owens and Biles completed their honeymoon in South Africa just under a month ago - almost two years after it was supposed to happen. During the time between it and their marriage, plenty of things happened in their respective careers, from Owens switching teams to Biles' appearance at the Paris Summer Olympics.

Ad

But vacations could come more frequently now, as Biles hinted in her Sports Illustrated 2024 Sportsperson of the Year interview that she did not stand a great chance of competing in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles:

“Because I’ve accomplished so much, there’s almost nothing left to do, rather than to just be snobby and to try again and for what? I’m at a point in my career where I’m humble enough to know when to be done.”

Owens' Bears, who have a new head coach in Ben Johnson, begin OTAs on April 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.