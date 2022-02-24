"I'mma be back better than ever" - Odell Beckham Jr. isn't letting his ACL injury stop him from making a splash

Odell Beckham Jr. capped off an uneven season with a Super Bowl ring. After swapping Cleveland for the Rams, Odell regained his form and made it to the NFL's penultimate game.

Unfortunately for the 29-year-old, he did not even last a half in the Super Bowl, tearing his anterior cruciate ligament. The incident can only be described as a "freak accident" on the SoFi Stadium turf, with a little over three minutes left in the first-half.

He was forced to watch from the sidelines as his team went on to win the biggest prize in football. Now, as the offseason begins, the star wideout posted a message stating that he will be back better than ever after suffering his second ACL injury.

"U better believe Imma be back, and Imma be back better than ever before," he wrote.

Odell Beckham Jr. rediscovered form in L.A

Odell on the ground after injuring his knee in Super Bowl LVI

Beckham Jr. began the year as a Cleveland Brown as the AFC team was thought to be a Super Bowl contender. However, those thoughts were quickly dashed as quarterback Baker Mayfield was consistently injured and Beckham Jr. was a shell of his former self.

For whatever reason, Beckham Jr. and Cleveland simply did not click. In his six games with the Browns, he only totaled 232 recieving yards, caught 50% of his targets (17 out of 34) and no touchdowns. Beckham Jr. was eventually released and picked up by the Rams.

To say that the 29-year-old rediscovered his form would be an understatement. After needing a couple of games to get a grip on Sean McVay’s system and develop some cohesion with Matthew Stafford, Beckham Jr. burst into life.

In his eight regular-season games, the three-time Pro-Bowler amassed 305 receiving yards and five touchdowns. In the playoffs, he was an integeral part of the offense. In four postseason games,

Beckham Jr. finished with 288 yards and two touchdowns, catching 21 of his 26 targets, not to mention his 40-yard throw to Cam Akers in the Rams WIldcard game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Having been signed to just a one-year deal, Beckham Jr. will be on the lookout for a new team potentially and at the time of writing, it is not known if the Rams will bring him back. Given that he will likely miss the majority of the season, they may just opt not to bring back the former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Whatever the case may be, Beckham Jr. is determined to come back better than ever, even after his second serious knee injury. After what he showed in the second half of the year and throughout the playoffs. He can still play at a high level and would be a welcome addition to any team.

Edited by David Nyland