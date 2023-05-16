Ben DiNucci Broncos contract: How much will XFL standout earn as Russell Wilson's backup?

Ben DiNucci is officially back in the NFL after spending one year with the Seattle Sea Dragons. He did enough during his one season in the XFL, including leading the league in passing, to get the attention of the Denver Broncos. They recently signed him to a brand new contract to serve as a backup quarterback for Russell Wilson ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

DiNucci's new deal is worth $940,000 for just one year. He will potentially become a restricted free agent after the 2023 NFL season, giving the Broncos some additional control over his future. They will have the first opportunity to offer him a new contract during the 2024 NFL offseason if they choose to do so before he officially enters the free agency period.

The entirety of Ben DiNucci's contract will come as a base salary with no reported signing bonus or financial incentives. He will initially enter training camp as a depth piece of the Broncos' quarterback position with the opportunity to earn a spot on the final roster.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While Ben DiNucci has no real shot of being the starter in Week 1 unless Russell Wilson suffers an injury, he will compete for a backup role. Jarrett Stidham and Jarrett Guarantano currently represent the other quarterbacks that will enter training camp fighting for the same role behind Wilson.

New head coach Sean Payton will be looking to turn things around in Denver following a disastrous 2022 NFL season. He will be looking to put some of his own touches on the Broncos' roster construction and the overall team philosophy. Deciding on Wilson's official backup is one of the ways he's doing so, as none of the three options were with the Broncos last year.

Ben DiNucci's NFL career

Ben DiNucci

Before joining the Seattle Sea Dragons for the 2023 XFL season, Ben DiNucci spent two years with the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, serving primarily on the practice squad but also as a backup for Dak Prescott.

DiNucci got the opportunity to start one game during the 2020 NFL season following injuries to several other Cowboys quarterbacks. The team lost the game, and DiNucci failed to score a single touchdown. He may get another chance at some point to step back on an NFL field now that he has signed a speculative contract with the Broncos for the 2023 season.

Poll : 0 votes