Ben Roethlisberger delivers exciting news about new career post NFL retirement

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger retired from the National Football League in January after a storied career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Since his retirement announcement, NFL fans have wondered what Roethlisberger would do next. The suspense is over as he has announced his plans.

On Sunday afternoon, he declared on his official Twitter page that he will be starting a podcast called Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger. The spelling of the podcast is meant to depict the native Pittsburgh accent.

The two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback said that the podcast will see him talking about two of his favorite things: football and craft beer.

After years of sampling unique beers & talking football w/friends, we’ve made it a show! Prepare for uneducated craft beer reviews, over-educated football insight & a list of special guests that won't disappoint!



The Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast will feature the former NFL star talking to guests each week, apart from sharing his thoughts on the game of football.

The podcast, which will be recorded in Roethlisberger's very own man cave in his home, will also give fans a glimpse at some of his favorite craft beer flavors.

As of now, the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast can be watched on YouTube.

Ben Roethlisberger reveals who he would name Steelers starting QB

With the announcement of a new podcast, some new content was also delivered by the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback. He presented his thoughts on who his successor should be.

Mitchell Trubisky dropping DIMES to Diontae Johnson Mitchell Trubisky dropping DIMES to Diontae Johnson 🎯 https://t.co/uMztloqXpj

The Steelers signed quarterback Mitchell Trubisky this offseason and then drafted Kenny Pickett out of the University of Pittsburgh in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The two quarterbacks, along with the Steelers veteran backup quarterback Mason Rudolph, were considered to be in an active competition for the starting job.

Ben Roethlisberger said that while Pickett played well during the preseason, he believes that Trubisky should be the starting quarterback for Week 1.

“I think a rookie, like for us, Kenny Pickett, right? He got drafted first round out of Pitt. I thought he’s had a great preseason. I thought he’s played really well. I think it’s for guys like him especially, that it’d be good.

"In my opinion, I think Mitchell Trubisky is the starter. He should start. I think he’s a veteran, he’s been around for a while. He gives you, in my opinion, the best chance to win right now. But I think Kenny has done a great job.”

He then said that he believes it will be a great benefit for Kenny Pickett to sit behind a veteran quarterback like Mitchell Trubisky. The retired quarterback then said that even if Trubisky has a bad game, Pittsburgh Steelers fans shouldn't be yelling for Pickett to be brought in.

“You watch him, from what I’ve seen in the preseason, you wouldn’t be like, ‘Oh, man he’s a rookie, he’s got some learning curves'. He’s going to, because when the regular season picks up, it gets faster, but I think he’s done a great job. I think though it would benefit him, and I would say this about almost all rookie quarterbacks, it benefits you to sit behind a veteran for a little bit of time.”

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is yet to officially announce who the starting quarterback will be on Sunday. But with the way the preseason games were managed, Trubisky could be poised to start.

