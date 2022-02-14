Bengals fan kicked off flight after ensuing brawl with passenger over Super Bowl 2022 disagreement

The Cincinnati Bengals are headed to only their third Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. Their first since 1988, so needless to say, Bengals fans' level of excitement is at an all-time high. But some fans' excitement about the big game may just be too much for others.

A Bengals fan who was seated on a Frontier Airlines flight departing Cleveland and headed to Phoenix got into an altercation with another passenger. The two men were apparently in an argument about the fact that the Cincinnati Bengals had made it to the Super Bowl. The passenger apparently then put the other passenger in a chokehold before being convinced otherwise. Considering the plane was leaving Cleveland, one could assume that the other passenger may have been a Cleveland Browns fan.

A flight attendant tried to break up the fight and told the one man that he had been drinking too much. When the flight attendant confronted the man, he then approached her in what appeared to be a lunge. The man was escorted off the plane before departure.

Frontier Airlines released the following statement about the incident.

"As Flight 2415 scheduled from Cleveland to Phoenix on February 9 was at the gate prior to takeoff, a passenger was behaving disruptively and was asked to exit the aircraft by a gate agent. The passenger became increasingly aggressive, physically assaulting the gate agent. The passenger was subsequently arrested by local enforcement and has been permanently placed on our Prevent Departure list."-Frontier Airlines

Cincinnati Bengals fans chug chili in preparation for Super Bowl LVI?

While every fan base in the National Football League has its own traditions and even superstitions, the Cincinnati Bengals fan base took it up a notch this past week. In anticipation of their team reaching the Super Bowl for just the third time in team history and the first in over 30 years, fans chugged the city's infamous Skyline Chili.

For those who aren't familiar with Skyline chili it consists of chili over spaghetti and topped with shredded cheddar cheese. Fans made videos of themselves chigging the chili and their viral sensation even reached Cincinnati tight end C.J. Uzomah.

Uzomah was so impressed with the fans dedication to the team that he said that if they are able to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, that he will take a bath in the Skyline chili as part of the celebration.

Brandon Saho @BrandonSaho @Skyline_Chili #Bengals If the Bengals win the Super Bowl, CJ Uzomah promises to swim in Skyline Chili. "Easy 100 percent... Put in a swimming pool I'll dive in there and eat my way out." @WLWT If the Bengals win the Super Bowl, CJ Uzomah promises to swim in Skyline Chili. "Easy 100 percent... Put in a swimming pool I'll dive in there and eat my way out." @WLWT @Skyline_Chili #Bengals https://t.co/wYlKKciUWj

So, if Cincinnati does win Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night, the celebration is sure to be one of a kind.

