Cincinnati Bengals fans might lose sleep after Joe Burrow suffered an injury during training camp.

A Redditor shared USA Today beat reporter for the Bengals Kelsey Conway’s tweet of Burrow being carted out of the field.

Conway captioned her post:

“Here is the cart coming out for Joe Burrow. Massive news.”

It led to a fellow Redditor commenting:

“Bengals fans on su*c*de watch”

Another football fan mentioned:

“D*mn - I really hope it’s just cramps.”

Here are other comments regarding Joe Burrow’s injury.

The last comment alluded to what happened to Burrow the previous offseason when he underwent an appendectomy operation. His appendix ruptured, leading him to lose weight. He could only watch practices from the sidelines during his recovery.

This year, Bengals coach Zac Taylor shared that Burrow suffered a calf strain. NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport speculated that the injury may take him out until the preseason.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Bengals coach Zac Taylor tells reporters that QB Joe Burrow suffered a calf strain — which is much better news than several alternatives. Have to imagine this takes him off the field for the preseason. TBD on a timeframe.

However, according to CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr, Joe Burrow gave Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase an approving nod. The quarterback also wore a sleeve on the injured leg.

Burrow was limited to 10 games in his rookie season after tearing the ACL and MCL in his left knee. He bounced back in the next two years, leading the Bengals to two AFC Championship Games and an appearance in Super Bowl LVI.

Bengals’ fate will change without Joe Burrow

It’s hard to see the Cincinnati Bengals winning without their franchise quarterback. Joe Burrow has been a massive reason for their success over the last two seasons. His calm demeanor keeps everyone playing their game even if the breaks are not going for them.

Case in point: the 2021 AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Burrow and the Bengals mounted a furious second-half run to halt the Chiefs’ dominance over the conference.

While the timetable for his return remains uncertain, the Bengals rather have him down now than during the regular season.

Cincinnati would have a hard time surviving the AFC North without Burrow. They must compete with the Baltimore Ravens, who have given Lamar Jackson talented targets in Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers.

The Cleveland Browns will also have Deshaun Watson starting in Week 1. They brought Elijah Moore to line up with Amari Cooper and Nick Chubb as well.

Finally, the Pittsburgh Steelers will rely on Kenny Pickett, Najee Harris, Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, and Pat Freiermuth on offense. They also have a menacing defense with Cameron Heyward, Alex Highsmith, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and 2021 Defensive Player of the Year, T.J. Watt.

The Cincinnati Bengals will not survive their division’s gauntlet without Burrow.