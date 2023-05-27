Cincinnati Bengals fans on Reddit were quick to defend the team and quarterback Joe Burrow against a Pittsburgh Steelers fan on Twitter.

A Bengals fan posted an exchange between the Bengals’ social media team and Twitter user Pickettsburgh, who said:

“Steelers own you on the field. Pickensburgh owns you on Twitter”

The Bengals responded:

“Use your blue checkmark subscription money on Tinder Premium next time”

Pickettsburgh fired back:

“I really don’t think I should be getting financial advice from a team that plans to overspend on a QB that can’t even win a superbowl.”

Cincinnati’s social media handler replied:

“Weak, use ChatGPT for your response next time.”

A screenshot of the recent Twitter exchange between the Cincinnati Bengals social media handler and Twitter user Pickettsburgh. (Image credit: Reddit.com)

This conversation elicited these comments from the Bengals subreddit community.

Joe Burrow has a 3-2 record against the Pittsburgh Steelers since the Bengals drafted him first overall in 2020. However, he has led a once-awful franchise to a stint in Super Bowl LVI and two AFC Championship Games.

Those results make his contract extension a no-brainer. After completing his third NFL season, he's eligible for his second deal and has a solid argument for being the highest-paid quarterback.

However, the former LSU standout would rather keep negotiation details private. While his deal could surpass Lamar Jackson’s $52 million annual average value, Joe Burrow wants to leave cap flexibility to keep their talented core intact.

Can Joe Burrow and Bengals sustain their winning ways?

The Cincinnati Bengals won the last two AFC North division titles. That’s a commendable feat, considering they face the Steelers, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens at least twice a season. Last season, Joe Burrow also led Cincinnati to a 24-17 Wild Card Round victory over Baltimore.

Conversely, the Steelers’ last playoff win was in 2016 over the Kansas City Chiefs, even if they haven't had a losing season under Mike Tomlin. They won the 2020 AFC North title with a 12-4 record but lost in the Wild Card Round to Baker Mayfield and the Browns.

The Bengals have a target on their back now that they are one of the AFC’s elite teams. Those AFC North battles will be dogfights, considering the hostile crowds during road games and unfavorable weather during the winter months. However, the NFL’s schedule makers might have given the Bengals a favor after giving them the 17th most challenging regular season, per NFL Research.

That ranking could be a misnomer because NFC playoff teams like the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers,and Minnesota Vikings are included on their schedule. They will also have tough assignments against Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.

