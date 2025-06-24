Bengals legend refuses to put Josh Allen among the greatest until Bills QB achieves one major feat (& it's not just winning Super Bowl)

Josh Allen may have an MVP and a highlight reel that never ends, but Bengals legend T.J. Houshmandzadeh says the Bills star still hasn’t earned a seat at the NFL’s top table.

The former Cincinnati wide receiver shared his opinion on FS1’s The Facility, explaining why Allen doesn’t make his all-time greats list yet.

“He would be on the precipice of being one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play. He would need to win two (Super Bowls),” Houshmandzadeh said.

"So if he can win a Super Bowl at the age of 29, we would assume he'd get another one. He gets another one, he's easily a top seven quarterback ever."

Despite Allen’s monster 2024 season — 3,731 passing yards, 28 TDs, just six INTs, plus 531 rushing yards and 12 more scores, the lack of a ring clouds his legacy, especially with Buffalo consistently falling short in the AFC against Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow.

James Jones backed Houshmandzadeh's POV, based on sheer talent.

“Josh is one of the most talented quarterbacks we’ve ever seen,” Jones said. “If Josh Allen wins a Super Bowl and has an MVP, he’s top 10 all-time.”

As the two former NFL players above mentioned, the Super Bowl trophy remains the final hurdle in Allen's climb toward greatness.

Josh Allen addresses becoming 2024 NFL MVP

Allen added NFL MVP to his impressive resume, but don’t expect him to throw a party for it anytime soon. He put up next-level stats in the 2024 season—3,731 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, just six picks, plus another 531 yards and 12 scores on the ground.

However, Josh Allen isn’t dwelling on individual hardware. For the Bills QB, it’s all about the big prize.

“I still didn’t win a Super Bowl. Didn’t win a ring,” Allen admitted during an interview with Sports Illustrated. “That is the only goal. It’s the only focus I’ve ever had going into this league.”

The Bills' 13-4 record, exciting plays and the MVP trophy - none of them satisfy Allen, and that’s what makes his chase for greatness so compelling. He’s not content being the regular-season hero. He wants postseason immortality. Nonetheless, Allen acknowledged one upside to the MVP honor.

“It means that your team is in a good position,” he said. “You’re making the playoffs. … helping your team win football games.”

Still, the newly married Allen knows that MVP awards won’t define his legacy, but by whether he can finally bring that elusive Lombardi Trophy to Buffalo.

