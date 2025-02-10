Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase clowns Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs in reshared post after Super Bowl beatdown

It's clear that most of the AFC is not exactly a fan of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, given how they have dominated the proceedings since the two-time MVP took over from Alex Smith. The Bengals are clearly no fans of the Chiefs as Ja'Marr Chase made clear prior to the Super Bowl.

“Everyone knows I'm not a KC fan, so I'm hoping Saquon rushes for 200 this game," Chase told WCPO 9's Caleb Noe. "I think overall it will be a great game just because both sides have great players on each side.”

After the Chiefs got their behinds handed to them at Super Bowl LIX, Chase chose to double down on his dislike for the franchise. The Bengals wide receiver shared a post on Instagram that showed two people in a fight which essentially denoted how the Eagles were pulling no punches against Kansas City at Caesars Superdome.

At one point in the game, it looked like the Chiefs would be shut out as they failed to get any points on the board in the first half. The Eagles, meanwhile, were clinical in their approach, mixing up the offense by throwing to Jahan Dotson, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith and getting both Saquon Barkley and Kenneth Gainwell involved early on.

When all was said and done, few could believe what they witnessed at Caesars Superdome. The Eagles even went as far as to pull Jalen Hurts out of the game and put Kenny Pickett in to see the game through.

Super Bowl 2025 ends with Chiefs falling short of history

In the build-up to the Big Game, all the talk was centered around how Mahomes' Chiefs would be immortalized if they managed to do what was seen as an impossible feat - winning three Super Bowls on the bounce.

Winning is hard in this league, as most teams know. Winning a Super Bowl is even tougher. But winning three in a row will have to remain a pipe dream for now.

While the Chiefs managed to go back-to-back, the focus will now shift to how exactly they were found out on the biggest stage of them all. Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo struggled to find answers to contain a methodical Eagles offense while his counterpart Vic Fangio clearly looked like he did his homework this time around after going 0-8 against Mahomes prior to Super Bowl 2025.

