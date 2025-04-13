San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk married his longtime girlfriend Rochelle Searight on Saturday. A video of him and their son Braylon walking and skipping down the aisle ahead of the ceremony was posted on social media.
The father and son duo wore matching black pants and ivory white suit jackets for the special day.
Fans on X celebrated Aiyuk and Searight on their nuptials. Some joked that his wife was his "best catch" and others said that he just needs to have a successful season for the 49ers in 2025.
"Best catch he made all year...." a fan tweeted.
Some fans caught a glimpse of bills being thrown at Aiyuk and his son as they approached the end of the aisle. Another speculated that the WR waited until he received his payday before he got married. Aiyuk signed a four-year $120 million deal with San Francisco in August.
"Great to see some good vibes with the team. Last season was so terrible for the lives’ of plenty of players," one fan said.
"Throwing money at him like the niners did," another fan said.
"got paid & booked his wedding, gotta respect that ngl," a fan wrote.
Some noticed that his knee injury wasn't hindering his ability to walk and skip. In Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season, Aiyuk tore his ACL and MCL, preventing him from playing the rest of the campaign. 49ers fans are hopeful that Aiyuk would be ready for the start of next season.
"Big congrats but can we talk about how well he’s moving," a fan commented.
"i was told by some users that aiyuk couldn’t even walk. 2025 revenge tour gonna be scary for the nfc west," one fan wrote.
"OMGGGGG. Congrats to BA and Rochelle!!!!! And can we talk about how good he looks like he is moving - all pro season for BA incoming and hopefully a ring," another fan said.
Brandon Aiyuk and Rochelle Searight celebrated their anniversary just days before wedding
Brandon Aiyuk and Rochelle Searight began dating while they attended Arizona State University. Aiyuk was a first-round draft pick in 2020 and the couple moved to San Francisco, California.
On Thursday, Searight celebrated the anniversary of when they first became a couple. She hinted at the impending nuptials by saying that April was their month.
"April is our month, Happy anniversary. I April 🤍 10," Searight wrote on her Instagram Story.
Aiyuk and Searight, who have a four-year-old son named Braylon, got engaged on August 11, 2024, and announced it on Instagram.
