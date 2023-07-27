The Dallas Cowboys have delivered plenty of pain throughout the years to fans in January and glee to haters. Dr. Disrespect is one of the gleeful. The streamer has made a name for himself over his reactions to getting destroyed in online video games.

However, for a change, the streamer instead did some destruction of his own. In a clip of an interaction between Dr. Disrespect and Tim The Tatman posted by The Slickdaddy Club on YouTube Shorts, the two had a hilarious exchange. Reading the quote doesn't give the real feeling of the roast. Do yourself a favor and watch the clip if possible to get the full effect.

Here's the roast:

"I got a question for you. Do you have a VCR? I can give you this VHS tape of the last time the Cowboys won the Super Bowl."

What technology was hot on the market the last time the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl?

Troy Aikman at Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints

Of course, younger fans might not know some of the gadgets that were hot on the market in the late 1990s.

For instance, before The Matrix came out, there was no true conception of just how far virtual reality could go. That said, taking a step back from science fiction, modern science has not yet procured more than a mobile CD player for listening to music.

Televisions were essentially boxes with mini projectors stuffed inside, and they weighed as much as people in many cases. The internet was not a guarantee in many homes, nor were personal computers. Electric cars were a novelty and as rare as a GOAT rookie card. CDs were only for upper middle class Americans, with cassette tape players dotting the country.

Touchscreens were reserved for the megawealthy and were basically black and white in all but science fiction. Kids wanted Tamogachis, which were almost like miniaturized, pixelized dolls. Mobile phones were also something reserved for the upper class, and pagers often clogged pockets instead.

While Cowboys games played on television pointed out shop windows, phones used to sit right alongside, requiring coins to operate.

Today, the novelty has all but disappeared. Sometimes, rich businessmen had car phones, which were essentially landlines connected to their vehicles. However, for those who preferred to write, they did at least have spell checkers.

However, instead of a downloaded application, they were physical devices that required people to type in the word they needed help with separately. There was no alert or underline, besides only one's honesty with themselves that they needed help spelling a word.

Basically, all of these things are sitting in landfills around the world, waiting to see if the Cowboys will win a Super Bowl before they slowly disintegrate over the next 1000 years.