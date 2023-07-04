"How will Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys fare in the 2023 season?"

That was the question asked by Redditor u/pot8dragon on the team's sub on Monday. He also shared his own thoughts on the matter:

"I personally think this roster is as good to great at every position group as long as health is not an issue, which it always is.

"I see us being the best or second best team in the NFC. I’m 32 so I was too young to see the 90s Super Bowl runs but here’s hoping we can pull it off this year."

A good number of his fellow Redditors agreed with him:

"I normally don’t buy into the hype but this team is absolutely stacked"

Assessing the Dallas Cowboys' roster moves ahead of the 2023 season

Last season, the Dallas Cowboys continued their post-1990s tradition of underperforming in the playoffs, losing in the Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. The final play of the game is one of the most baffling in recent NFL history, as they attempted a desperation play off a shotgun formation:

As shown in the video, Ezekiel Elliott was placed at center, with the offensive linemen spread across the front. As Dak Prescott looked to pass, he was immediately brought down by Azeez Al-Shaair, forcing an overthrow to KaVontae Turpin that was stopped by Jimmie Reed.

In the aftermath of that play, the Cowboys ditched Elliott, replacing him as their primary rusher with Tony Pollard, who was coming off his first 1,000-yard and Pro Bowl season. His primary competitor for the starting position will be seventh-round selection Deuce Vaughn, whose father is a scout for the organization; and two-time Super Bowl winner Ronald Jones II

But Elliott is not the only notable departure from the Cowboys. Tight end Dalton Schultz, who was mostly anonymous in the regular season but then broke out in the playoffs, has left for the in-state Houston Texans. Offensive linemen Connor McGovern and Jason Peters have also departed, with the former joining the Buffalo Bills as additional protection for Josh Allen, as has much-maligned kicker Brett Maher.

On the other hand, the Cowboys have acquired only two other notable players: cornerback Stephon Gilmore and wide receiver Brandin Cooks. Instead, they have focused on re-signing players like Leighton Vander Esch and Donovan Wilson.

