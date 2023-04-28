The first-round of the 2023 NFL draft concluded last night with many surprises, with one of them being Will Levis still available on Day 2.

Three quarterbacks were taken in Round 1, all in the top four picks. However, none of those quarterbacks were Levis.

Levis was regarded as a first-round pick and some even thought the Houston Texans would draft him. As the night went on, it looked less and less likely that Levis would end up being selected in the first-round and he wasn't.

Round 2 is set to begin tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET. Levis is expected to go off the board within the first few picks.

An unnamed NFL source spoke with Sportskeeda and said that Levis will be one of the first players off the board. They also mentioned that the Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and New Orleans Saints could trade up.

"An NFL source told Sportskeeda that University of Kentucky QB Will Levis will be one of the first players off the board during the second round of the draft which begins tonight.

"Possible landing places include Las Vegas, Dallas, Tampa Bay and New Orleans. Sources say several NFL teams were scared off of Levis in the first round because of a nagging toe injury that limited his mobility and production during the 2022 college football season."

It has been reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are first on the clock in Round 2, have received calls about trading their pick.

Will Levis is among the best players still available in the 2023 NFL draft

Will Levis during Youngstown State v Kentucky

Will Levis highlights the best players available in the draft on Day 2. He is expected to be selected within the first few picks.

Another top prospect is Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker. Hooker would probably have gone in the first round if it weren't for a torn ACL last season.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter According to ESPN Analytics, there was a 92% chance that Will Levis was going to be picked in the top 10. According to ESPN Analytics, there was a 92% chance that Will Levis was going to be picked in the top 10. https://t.co/DGUE6xG6EG

Other top prospects include DB Brian Branch, DB Kelee Ringo, DB Joey Porter Jr., WR Jalin Hyatt, WR Tank Dell, TE Darnell Washington, TE Michael Mayer, OL O'Cyrus Torrence and DB Cam Smith.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



QB Will Levis is believed to be the target. Report: Teams have already called the #Steelers about trading up into the 32nd pick, which is the top pick of the 2nd round, per @TomPelissero QB Will Levis is believed to be the target. Report: Teams have already called the #Steelers about trading up into the 32nd pick, which is the top pick of the 2nd round, per @TomPelisseroQB Will Levis is believed to be the target. https://t.co/3zymiigY4x

It'll be a fight to get Levis and other top prospects as the Steelers are already fielding calls for the 32nd pick in the draft. Whether they are really open to that is another matter.

