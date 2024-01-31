As Bill Belichick continues to explore his next NFL coaching gig, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hinted he would welcome the former New England Patriots coach with open arms if an opportunity arrives in the future.

And why not? When Belichick made himself available to the rest of the league after spending 20 seasons in New England, many NFL fans and media personalities anticipated Jones to pounce on the golden opportunity to hire the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach.

Under current head coach Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys endured yet another playoff exit but Jones stated that he is “100 percent supportive” of McCarthy, who will enter the final year of his contract in 2024.

All eyes will be on McCarthy in the 2024 season as he is expected to prove his mettle as a coach for America’s Team. Meanwhile, Belichick has yet to find a suitor for the new season despite holding conversations with the Atlanta Falcons earlier this month. That didn't materialize as the Falcons opted to hire Raheem Morris as their head coach for the future.

But if Belichick is still on the market next year, would Jones bring the 71-year-old coach to Dallas?

“I know him personally, and I like him. There’s no doubt in my mind we could work together. None. None,” Jones told Yahoo! Sports.

Belichick left the Patriots after 24 seasons, which featured six Super Bowl victories and nine AFC championships. He also won two Super Bowl titles with the New York Giants as their defensive coordinator.

Notably, Jones has gone back and forth on McCarthy in the last few seasons. Although he hasn't hinted at a possible change in the coaching staff, Jones was reportedly unconvinced with the former Green Bay Packers coach's commitment despite leading Dallas to three straight 12-5 seasons.

Bill Belichick has interest from NFL teams despite Jones' future approval

Despite the rare slow movement in hiring someone of Belichick's stature, the coach has reportedly drawn interest from teams. But he might have to wait until the 2025 coaching cycle for his next sideline gig.

Per reports, Belichick would be open to a move back with the Giants if Brian Daboll fails to make an impact next season. What's more, their biggest rivals Philadelphia Eagles would reportedly go all-out on Belichick should Nick Sirianni struggle to deliver in 2024 with a stacked Eagles roster led by Jalen Hurts.

Besides the Cowboys, the Eagles look like a solid fit on paper with a solid quarterback, a talented group of young players, and an owner in Jeffrey Lurie, who could strike a great working relationship with Belichick.

All things considered, it looks like Belichick will return to the sideline when the right opportunity arrives. He may not have options for the 2024 season, but teams could line up to hire him for a long-term vision.