Bill Belichick news and rumors tracker: Latest on Falcons' pursuit, Cowboys' interest and more

Bill Belichick parted ways with the New England Patriots after 24 NFL seasons. The team’s 4-13 2023 season might have been the final wedge that ended a partnership that brought six Super Bowl titles to Foxborough.

However, he is nowhere near the end of his football journey, especially when Don Shula’s win record is within striking distance. His impressive resume will spark interest from teams looking for a new head coach.

Here is the latest news regarding the next chapter of Belichick’s coaching career. This article will be updated once new and verified information comes in.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bill Belichick news and rumors

Belichick looking to coach a “talented but underachieving” team

Date: Tuesday, January 16

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler shared on SportsCenter:

"I was told from the beginning that Belichick would likely target talented yet underachieving teams. Atlanta probably falls in that category."

Expand Tweet

While Fowler speculated that it could be the Falcons, Bill Belichick might be referring to another team.

Jerry Jones will hesitate to fire Mike McCarthy for Bill Belichick or Jim Harbaugh

Date: Tuesday, January 16

Despite the Dallas Cowboys’ disappointing Wild Card Round loss to the Green Bay Packers, former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman believes that Jerry Jones won’t fire Mike McCarthy.

The ESPN Monday Night Football color commentator thinks that way because Jones might not want to go through another coaching change now that he’s 81.

Meanwhile, Jones shared a 1996 encounter with Bill Belichick after the Cleveland Browns dismissed him.

Expand Tweet

Belichick completed an interview for Atlanta Falcons head coaching job

Date: Monday, January 15

The Atlanta Falcons have started their search for Arthur Smith’s replacement by completing an interview with Bill Belichick.

Expand Tweet

There’s mutual interest between the two parties, though an offer hasn’t been made for Belichick’s services. Aside from the three-time Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year, the Falcons interviewed University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Rob Gronkowski hears the Falcons are going aggressive for Belichick

Date: Sunday, January 14

During the FOX Sports’ pre-game coverage of the Dallas Cowboys-Green Bay Packers Wild Card game, former Patriots player Rob Gronkowski revealed that the Falcons are “coming in hot” for Belichick. Reports earlier in the week indicated that the Falcons want to bring in the long-time football mentor.

Expand Tweet

Gronkowski also thanked Belichick for everything he has done for him in nine seasons with the Patriots.

Bill Belichick to the NFC South?

Date: Friday, January 12

While there has been much talk about Belichick and the Patriots having mutual interest, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport revealed that the Carolina Panthers are also interested in hiring the six-time Super Bowl winner. They reportedly looked into Belichick’s availability during the 2023 offseason before hiring Frank Reich.

Expand Tweet

If a deal pushes through, the Panthers will allow Belichick to handle both head coach and general manager positions.

A surprise team might emerge for the Bill Belichick sweepstakes

Date: Friday, January 12

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared that aside from the teams that have expressed interest, a team that is yet to fire its coach might join the chase for Belichick. Speculations are rife that the surprise team might be the Dallas Cowboys, who could fire Mike McCarthy.

Washington Commanders reportedly uninterested in hiring Bill Belichick

Date: Thursday, January 11

The Commanders’ search for their next head coach continues after the firing of Ron Rivera. However, as NBC Sports’ JP Finlay shared, Belichick isn’t a part of their plans.

Expand Tweet

Their new head coach must work with recently hired general manager Adam Peters in building their roster.

Falcons have been interested in Bill Belichick “for weeks”

Date: Thursday, January 11

The Athletic’s NFL insider Dianna Russini tweeted that while the Falcons are interested in other coaching candidates, their interest in hiring Bill Belichick has been there “for weeks.”

Expand Tweet

The Falcons fired Arthur Smith after three seasons. Coincidentally, Atlanta finished 7-10 in those years, extending their playoff drought to six seasons.

Belichick wants to continue coaching after parting ways with the Patriots

Date: Thursday, January 11

He isn’t retiring after coaching the Patriots for 24 seasons. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted that Belichick wants to continue coaching, and this declaration will spark interest from teams who have fired their head coach.

Expand Tweet

There were seven head coaching openings after Belichick made this announcement. The Atlanta Falcons fired Arthur Smith, while the Carolina Panthers let go of Frank Reich. Pete Carroll (Seattle Seahawks), Ron Rivera (Washington Commanders), and Mike Vrabel (Tennessee Titans) were fired.

Meanwhile, interim head coach Antonio Pierce is the lead candidate for the Las Vegas Raiders’ opening. The Los Angeles Chargers are also searching for a new head coach.