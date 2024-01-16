Cowboys icon Troy Aikman reasons why Jerry Jones will hesitate to fire Mike McCarthy for Bill Belichick or Jim Harbaugh

The Dallas Cowboys' surprise exit in the Super Wildcard Round of the playoffs on Sunday has increased rumors that the franchise will pursue Bill Belichick and Jim Harbaugh, with the view of hiring one of the two coaches to lead the team next season.

Speculation has been rife that the Cowboys will fire head coach Mike McCarthy and hire one of the two hottest names available. While many viewed the team's 48-32 loss to the Packers as the end of the road for the current coaching unit, franchise icon and three-time Super Bowl champion Troy Aikman doesn't believe owner Jerry Jones is ready to move on from McCarthy and co. The Hall of Famer explained on the Stephen A. Smith Show:

"I personally don't see that happening. And part of the answer in that Stephen A is because Jerry's 81 years old, and does he want to go through another regime, a new set of coaches and all that goes with that? It's not as simple or as clear cut I think as a lot of people might think."

In McCarthy's defense, he has led the team to three straight 12-win seasons. The Cowboys last enjoyed three consecutive seasons with at least 12 wins back in the mid-90s. However, the team's playoff failures during McCarthy's regime reflect poorly on the team's quest for a Super Bowl win. Aikman's prediction could go either way, but it's trending in the wrong direction for McCarthy and Co.

Cowboys coaching hunt: Will Bill Belichick or Jim Harbaugh take over in Dallas?

Jim Harbaugh Michigan National Championship Celebration

Following the Cowboys' despondent, owner Jerry Jones remained coy about head coach Mike McCarthy's future with the franchise.

If the Cowboys decide to move on from McCarthy, they'll have to do it quickly. Bill Belichick and Jim Harbaugh, the two big-name coaches available this offseason, have already interviewed elsewhere. The former Patriots head coach has talked to the Atlanta Falcons, while the reigning National Champion has spoken with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Neither Belichick nor Harbaugh is expected to be on the open market for too long. If the Cowboys lose out, they'll be forced to stick with McCarthy or look for a rookie head coach, which could go either way.

Perhaps Aikman's analysis is spot on. The Cowboys are leaning towards sticking with McCarthy despite the fervid demands for his departure from the franchise.

A decision about the Cowboys' head coaching position might come sooner rather than later.