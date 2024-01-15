Cowboys owner Jerry Jones tight-lipped on Mike McCarthy's future after embarrassing Wild Card exit vs Packers

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was visibly upset after watching the team's 48-32 shock defeat to the Green Bay Packers in Sunday's NFC Wild Card Game. The Cowboys went down embarrassingly at the AT&T Stadium on Sunday night, but Jones doesn’t seem to have decided on Mike McCarthy’s Cowboys future yet.

Despite the demolition at home by the Green Bay Packers, Jones declined to comment on McCarthy’s job status, considering how devastated Jones was throughout the game.

"This seems like the most painful [playoff loss] because we all had such great expectation and we had hope for this team," Jones told reporters after the game. "... It didn't happen for us and it's as fresh on me as it is on anybody else, but I won't get into any of the addressing of any aspects of any part of it, from coaching to players to what's around the corner."

The Cowboys squandered the opportunity of a minimum of two home playoff games after surging to the No. 2 seed and avoiding the in-form San Francisco 49ers until the NFC Championship game. Going down to a Packers team led by quarterback Jordan Love and the youngest roster in the NFL will have its repercussions. The young core got the better of Dan Quinn’s defensive prowess, making the Cowboys pass rush look non-existent in the first half.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones dishes on Mike McCarthy's future after wild card round exit

How the Cowboys faltered against the Packers has raised many questions about head coach McCarthy and Quinn’s gameplay in the Playoffs. At 27-7, it seemed like the game was taken away from the Cowboys with the team looking knackered and helpless on both sides of the ball.

Where does that leave McCarthy in 2024? Jones was asked whether he thought about a timeline for a potential meeting with the head coach this week.

"There's nothing set on that. What I had planned to do was be with him tomorrow going over how we played today and getting ready for the coming week. That's what was on the agenda. Tomorrow, my agenda will be to dismiss the team," Jones responded.

Despite being one of the most trusted head coaches in the game, McCarthy is yet to guide the Cowboys to the Super Bowl in three years. Looking at the quality of established coaches like Bill Belichick, Jim Harbaugh, and probably Deion Sanders available for hire, Jones wouldn’t take long to pull the trigger if that's what his beloved Cowboys need in the offseason.